Vin Diesel Shares First Look at Final Sequel ‘Fast Forever’

The “Fast and the Furious” gang is readying another sequel. This, for those keeping score, will be the 11th entry in a high-octane film franchise — the 12th when counting spinoff movie “Hobbs & Shaw.”

The films have been a Hollywood powerhouse. Combined, the “Fast” movies have has earned a staggering $7 billion at the box office.

Production on the upcoming sequel has just started, and star Vin Diesel took to social media to provide a behind-the-scenes peek at “Fast Forever.”

Vin Diesel Promises ‘Good Things Coming …’

In the video he shared with his 103 million Instagram followers, Diesel takes fans on a tour of the “Fast Forever” set.

“I’m on set. People are grinding. Incredible crews are working,” he says in the video.

“I just wanted to take a second to say thank you,” he continued. “You guys are the best audience in the world, best fans in the world. You’ve been patient to the industry, you’ve been patient to the studio and you’ve been patient with me. Over the past three-and-a-half years, we’ve been grinding to try to make the most amazing finale.”

‘Fast Forever’ Will be the Final Film in the ‘Fast’ Franchise

The saga that began with the first film in 2001 has been a big-screen phenomenon, with Diesel’s Dom Toretto embarking on endless exploits over the years — including rocketing a 1984 Pontiac Fiero into outer space.

Sadly for fans, “Fast Forever” will bring that saga to an end, with Diesel confirming it will be the final film in the seres.

However, the silver lining is that it the franchise will continue — not at the movies, however, but on the small screen.

Some ‘Fast and the Furious’ TV Series are in the Works

Earlier this year, Diesel announced that some “Fast and the Furious” TV series were in development at Peacock.

“For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more,” Diesel said in a statement to Variety. “They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right … The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the ‘Fast and Furious’ universe.”

‘Fast Forever’ Has Faced Continual Delays and Hurdles

Over the past few years, Diesel’s tussles with Universal Pictures over creative and budgetary issues have delayed production on the film, which didn’t begin until early July.

That said, fans will be happy to hear that Diesel has managed to get the old band back together for the grand finale. Returning for the final film are franchise veterans Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Meanwhile, Diesel has also promised that the final film will feature a special tribute to OG star Paul Walker, who tragically passed away in 2013 at age 40. In fact, Diesel has hinted that the final film may actually bring Walker back onscreen in some fashion.

When Will ‘Fast Forever’ Hit Theaters?

Fans will have to wait awhile to see Dom and company back in action. “Fast Forever” isn’t scheduled to arrive in theaters until March 17, 2028.