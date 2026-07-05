Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Major Career News: ‘I’ve Given Everything’

Global soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo delivered career news on Sunday, July 5, that fans may have braced for but hoped would never come.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup will be his final one, just a day before Portugal’s Round of 16 meeting with Spain on Monday, July 6.

Cristiano Ronaldo Hopes Portugal vs. Spain Is Not His Final Game

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal celebrates after scoring his team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier

Ronaldo made it clear the decision is final, but he has no plans to let Portugal’s tournament end on Monday.

“It’s about enjoying it as much as possible,” Ronaldo told ESPN. “This will be my last World Cup, but let’s hope tomorrow isn’t my last game.”

He added that whenever he retires from international football, he will do so with no regrets about his efforts.

“The day will come [when I retire from international football]. But I’ll be honest. Whatever happens tomorrow, Cristiano will leave with a clear conscience, not 100%, but 1,000%. Because I’ve given everything in football,” he continued.

Ronaldo said his reasons for playing have not changed, even after two decades of records, scrutiny and pressure at the highest level.

“I don’t need it, I have a good life, but it’s about passion. I play football because I love it … You have to enjoy every day. And I’ve scored three goals [at this World Cup], I’m not doing too badly, right?” Ronaldo told the outlet.

His final World Cup has already brought another historic mark.

Getty Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal applauds the fans

According to ESPN, Ronaldo became the first player to score in six different World Cups after scoring twice against Uzbekistan in the group stage. He followed it with a penalty against Croatia in the Round of 32, his first goal in a World Cup knockout match.

Cristiano Ronaldo Calls 2026 His Most Emotional World Cup

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner said the 2026 World Cup has felt different from the others, not only because it is expected to be his last, but because of the energy around it.

“It’s been fantastic,” he said of this year’s tournament, as per ESPN. “It goes beyond the pitch … This is the World Cup I’ll remember the most, because of people’s passion. It’s even more this time, I don’t know why. It’s been, emotionally, the best. I’ve enjoyed it very much.”

The Portugal captain has now played in six World Cups, appearing in 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026. But Ronaldo said his career will not be defined by whether Portugal wins the tournament.

Getty (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on June 23, 2026, shows (L to R) Portugal’s forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating after scoring during the 2026 World Cup Group K football match between Portugal and Uzbekistan

“I’m not lacking anything in life,” he continued. “I’m not going to be more, or less, Cristiano because I win the World Cup. We have the qualities to win, but only one country can win it … Age gives you maturity and experience.”

Ronaldo also said the criticism he has faced over the years has become part of his growth. “I’m thankful even for the attacks I receive, turning 40, and I hope to live another 40 years, with the criticism; that’s how you grow the most as a person, and I thank you, journalists, for that,” Ronaldo added.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Sister Called the Tournament His ‘Last Dance’

Ronaldo’s remarks came just days after his sister, Katia Aveiro, hinted that the 2026 World Cup could be a farewell moment for both Ronaldo and Croatia star Luka Modric.

“We have to enjoy these moments. It’s the last dance for two players [Ronaldo and Luka Modric], both for Croatia and for Portugal,” she told Portuguese media (as reported by Mirror) before Portugal’s win over Croatia.

“The most important thing is to enjoy these 20-odd years that we’ve lived, won, and come so far.”

Aveiro said Ronaldo’s family has been taking it in, with pride, as Portugal continues its run.

“I’m incredibly proud. I was in Qatar, I’m here. It’s a tremendous pride. I’m confident and we’ll smile at the end. Ronaldo is great and confident, less nervous than us. I felt a good energy and confidence. For us fans, it brings comfort. We can trust.”

When asked whether Ronaldo could keep going until Euro 2028, Aveiro suggested his time with Portugal may be nearing its close.

“From the information I have, they can say goodbye. Enjoy it while it lasts. It’s not today that they’re saying goodbye, but it’s soon. I believe this is their farewell.”

“Enjoy it a lot. It will be difficult to find someone like him.”

Away from the pitch, he is preparing for a milestone of a different kind after popping the question to longtime partner Georgina Rodríguez last year, eight years into their relationship.

Before any of that, there is business to finish: Portugal, Spain and one last shot at the World Cup.