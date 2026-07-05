Prince Harry’s Plans for U.K. Trip Appear to Hit a Security Issue

The plans for Prince Harry’s long-awaited trip to the United Kingdom appear to have hit a snag. The request for police protection for The Duke of Sussex and his family has been rejected.
According to OK!, Harry’s team was told on Friday that no taxpayer-funded security would be provided once they arrive.
“The decision came from the Royal and VIP Executive Committee, known as Ravec, which handles security arrangements for senior royals through the Home Office,” OK! reports, citing an insider.
There are specifics, however. Police protection would be provided while the Sussexes are physically on a royal estate, but outside of that, they would have to rely on private security. The plan is to split time between one of the King’s estates and private accommodations.
It appears the royal family is still planning to take care of their own. So that’s the good news.
Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Archie (7) and Lilibet (5) planned on making the trip to the U.K. this month. It’s the one-year countdown to the Invictus Games. A multi-sport event founded by Harry in 2014 for wounded, injured, and sick personnel and veterans. It would be the family’s first visit across the pond as a whole since 2022.
Trip to the U.K. Has a Personal Element Too
There’s a lot more on the agenda should this trip take place, however. A more personal one. It’s reported that Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has been “trying to convince” Prince William to meet with the Sussex family, especially to see the children.
Middleton is really looking forward to it.
“At this time, William is not planning to be there, but things could change. Kate has been trying to convince William to meet with Harry, Meghan and the kids,” an insider said. “She is interested in seeing the kids, as well. These opportunities to see Archie and Lilibet haven’t happened before, so when they found out they were coming, it was a shock. They are trying to make this work because the opportunities are so limited.”
And King Charles is still leaving the door open for a reconciliation, a report says he does have a meeting with his grandchildren. Harry also wants to see if the King is open to being a part of the Games.
Now, Harry is said to be reassessing the trip if there is no police protection for the Sussex family. Especially because the news came out of left field and there’s, of course, a security risk to the family and dealing with the British media. They love the Sussex family. They sell headlines easily.
The Sussex Family Are Trying to Avoid the British Media
Hopefully things work out. The families are so close to a reunion.
“He’s looking at every option to try and get the family here safely and keep them safe when they’re on the ground,” the OK source said. “If he can find a way to do that, he will.
“The hope is they can meet their grandfather, but there is no way that can happen if they are chased by paparazzi. He won’t put his children through that.”
1 thought on “Prince Harry’s Plans for U.K. Trip Appear to Hit a Security Issue”
His kids Archi and Lili will have fun seeing Grandpa
And getting out of the house.