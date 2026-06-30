Prince Harry Announces Rare TV Reunion With James Corden Ahead of Planned UK Return

Prince Harry will reunite with longtime friend James Corden for a new television appearance on Corden’s series “After Hours.” It will be the pair’s first TV appearance together since Harry’s 2021 guest spot on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

James Corden Confirms Prince Harry Will Appear on “After Hours”

During a recent episode of “After Hours,” Corden joined former England soccer star Rio Ferdinand and others in a lighthearted discussion ranking famous people named Harry, including Prince Harry and Harry Potter.

As the conversation unfolded, Corden teased an upcoming guest.

“Prince Harry is coming on the show in a few weeks’ time, and we’ll discuss this,” he said.

The appearance will reunite two friends who have known each other for years. Corden attended Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in 2018 and has frequently spoken publicly about their friendship.

Following the wedding, Corden shared his thoughts on the ceremony during an episode of “The Late Late Show.”

“It was so lovely. I’ve known Prince Harry about seven years now and it was wonderful,” he said.

“It was one of the most beautiful ceremonies I’ve ever been to. It was gorgeous, it was a whole affair, it was happy, it was joyous, it was uplifting.”

Prince Harry’s UK Visit Remains a Focus Ahead of TV Appearance

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The confirmation of Harry’s television appearance comes as discussions continue about his expected visit to the United Kingdom for the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go events in Birmingham.

Recent reports have suggested that Harry and Meghan hope to bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Britain for the first time since 2022. Reports also claimed the family had been offered accommodation at a royal residence, though that has not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace.

Following the court’s decision rejecting Harry’s request for enhanced security protections, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said he continues to evaluate how the trip could safely include his family.

“Prince Harry’s programme in the United Kingdom includes both public and private engagements across the country. Safe accommodation is only one element of an effective protective security plan because risk follows the person, not the place,” the spokesperson said.

“The Duke continues to explore every available option to enable the visit to proceed safely and to give his children the opportunity to enjoy the UK.”

Prince Harry and James Corden’s First TV Outing Became a Fan Favorite

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Harry previously appeared on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” in 2021 during a sightseeing trip through Los Angeles aboard an open-top double-decker bus.

The segment mixed comedy with personal conversations about Harry’s new life in California after stepping back from royal duties.

During the outing, the pair stopped outside the house featured in “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Corden jokingly suggested Harry and Meghan buy the property and called the Duchess of Sussex on FaceTime.

“You’d be the fresh Princess of Bel Air!” Corden told her.

“I think we’ve done enough moving,” Meghan replied.

Harry also shared stories about his young son, Archie.

“He is hysterical,” Harry said. “He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three or four words together.”

Asked about Archie’s first word, Harry revealed, “Crocodile.”

The Duke also reflected on the beginning of his relationship with Meghan.

Asked when he realized she was the one, Harry said it happened on their second date.

“It was just the fact we hit it off with each other, and we were just so comfortable in each other’s company,” he said.

“We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”