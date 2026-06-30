Alicia Carmody Assigns Every RHORI Cast Member a Cracker and It’s Surprisingly Accurate

Alicia Carmody has fully embraced one of the most unexpected running jokes from Bravo’s inaugural season of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.”

After spending much of Season 1 becoming affectionately known for always having crackers nearby, Carmody leaned into the bit while filming behind-the-scenes content at the show’s reunion. Holding up a sheet filled with different varieties, she challenged herself to assign every member of the cast a cracker that best matched their personality.

The playful video quickly delivered exactly the kind of lighthearted humor fans have come to expect from the Rhode Island Housewife.

Alicia Carmody Says She’s a Saltine

Carmody began by introducing what she jokingly called her “sheet of crackers.”

“This is my sheet of crackers. Can you relate?”

She didn’t hesitate when it came to describing herself.

“I am a saltine cracker. It’s a basic but it gets the job done.”

The self-deprecating comparison continues a joke that followed Carmody throughout Season 1 of “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island.” During the season, viewers frequently saw her reaching for crackers, prompting plenty of conversation online.

She later explained the habit during an appearance on the “Therapuss with Jake Shane” podcast, revealing that crackers became her comfort food when she felt anxious.

Every RHORI Cast Member Gets Their Own Cracker

Once she finished assigning herself, Carmody moved through the rest of the cast, giving each Housewife a snack she felt perfectly fit their personality.

Rosie DiMare received the trail mix crackers.

“Rosie would be the trail mix. All the different crackers cause I feel like there’s a lot of files going on today. A lot, a lot.”

Liz McGraw earned perhaps the biggest compliment of the group.

“I feel like Liz is a Ritz cracker. Just like a classic boss cracker. Like everyone loves a Ritz.”

Jo Ellen Tiberi was an easy choice.

“Jo Ellen is a cheese thin because she loves a charcuterie board.”

Kelsey Swanson became Goldfish.

“Kelsey would be the Goldfish cause she’s young, cute, and beautiful. Loves to swim.”

Ashley received a gentler comparison.

“Ashley would be the water cracker. Just a sweet little water girl.”

Finally, Carmody crowned Rulla Pontarelli the sesame cracker.

“And then Rulla would be the sesame cracker. Fancy.”

The reunion video offered fans another reminder that despite the on-screen drama throughout Season 1, the cast has also shared plenty of humorous moments away from the cameras. And Carmody’s cracker rankings may be one of the reunion’s most unexpectedly memorable behind-the-scenes moments.

While Bravo has already confirmed that “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” will return for Season 2, the network has not announced when filming will begin. Fans have speculated production could kick off any day now, as the inaugural season filmed during the summer of 2025. With both parts of the Season 1 reunion now aired, officially bringing the first season to a close, viewers are eagerly waiting to see which moments and relationships carry over into the show’s sophomore season.