FIRST LOOK: Bravo Unveils the ‘RHORI’ Reunion Looks and Fans Are Already Picking Favorites

As “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” prepares for its first-ever reunion, Bravo has officially given fans their first look at what the cast will be wearing when they take the stage with Andy Cohen later this month.

On Thursday, June 11, the network released reunion photos and a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the Season 1 cast’s reunion fashions. While Bravo has not yet released a trailer for the special, the images offered plenty for viewers to dissect ahead of the June 21 premiere.

And if there’s one thing fans immediately noticed, it’s that the women appeared to arrive with a shared vision.

From icy blue gowns to bold royal blue statement pieces, nearly the entire cast embraced shades of blue for the milestone occasion, creating a surprisingly coordinated look for the franchise’s debut reunion.

Bravo Alicia Carmody Bravo Rosie DiMare Bravo Ashley Iaconetti Bravo Liz McGraw Bravo Rulla Nehme Pontarelli Bravo Kelsey Swanson Bravo Jo-Ellen Tiberi

A Sea of Blue Dominates the Reunion Stage

The cast photo released by Bravo shows Alicia Carmody, Ashley Iaconetti, Jo-Ellen Tiberi, Kelsey Swanson, Liz McGraw, Rosie DiMare, and Rulla Nehme Pontarelli gathered around an elegant table set against an oceanfront backdrop.

The coastal-inspired setting paired perfectly with the night’s unofficial color palette.

Kelsey Swanson stood out in a vibrant royal blue gown, while several of her castmates opted for lighter shades ranging from powder blue to aqua and icy metallic tones.

Bravo’s individual cast photos revealed even more detail, allowing fans to get a closer look at the reunion fashions before the women take their seats next to Andy Cohen.

It didn’t take long for viewers to begin debating who won the night.

“Kelsey looks beautiful in royal blue. Ashley also looks amazing!” one fan commented on Bravo’s Instagram post.

Another wrote, “Oh they did that!!!!! Kelsey, Rosie, Rulla, and Jo-Ellen for the win!!”

Several viewers specifically singled out Kelsey as an early favorite.

“Kelsey was a slay,” one fan declared.

Others couldn’t stop talking about the cast’s coordinated blue theme.

“BLUE-tiful,” Bravo personality Bekah Berger commented.

Meanwhile, another viewer joked, “WE LOWKEY NEED KELSEY X PEPSI SHE LOOK SO GOOD W THAT COLOR.”

While there was no clear consensus on a single best-dressed Housewife, the reaction online suggests Kelsey, Rosie, Rulla, and Jo-Ellen generated some of the strongest early buzz.

What We Know About the RHORI Reunion

Along with the reunion fashions, Bravo also confirmed that the first-ever RHORI reunion will begin airing on June 21.

The reunion was filmed in New York City and marks a major milestone for the franchise, which quickly became one of Bravo’s most talked-about new additions during its debut season.

At this point, Bravo has not released a trailer or preview clips from the reunion itself, leaving fans guessing about which storylines will take center stage when the cast sits down with Cohen.

One notable absence will be Dolores Catania.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star appeared throughout Season 1 as a friend and mentor figure to several cast members but previously revealed she was not invited to participate in the reunion taping.

According to Dolores, producers wanted the rookie cast to navigate their first reunion without a veteran Housewife joining the couches.

For now, though, the conversation belongs to the cast’s reunion fashions.

With the first photos finally out in the world and the reunion still more than a week away, Bravo fans are already doing what they do best: picking favorites, debating best-dressed honors, and counting down until the women take the stage for their first reunion showdown.