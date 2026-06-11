Bravo Releases RHOC Season 20 Trailer Featuring a Brand-New Cast Member

Season 20 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” is set to premiere on July 9. Now, ahead of the show’s return, the network has released the first official RHOC 20 trailer, teasing the return of Vicki Gunvalson and the introduction of a brand new housewife, Carmella Garcia.

The trailer begins with a voiceover of Gina Kirschenheiter saying, “We’re still doing our thing after 20 years,” highlighting the show’s milestone. This happens as shots of the ladies go by, as they’re wearing attire often meant for older adults.

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RHOC fan-favorite Shannon Beador can be heard saying, “I’m a completely different person than when I started.” After that, it becomes clear that the cast is headed to what appears to be a costume party where they are challenged to dress as grandmothers.

Notably, it includes Gunvalson joking that she laughed so much that she almost “peed in [her] pants.”

RHOC Season 20 Seems To Be A Celebration

Getty Tamra Judge

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 trailer continued with what appeared to be the season’s wrap party. Notably, Tama Judge could be seen standing on a stage, toasting, “20 years of ‘Housewives,’ baby.” She added, “And trust me, we’re not done.”

The first look also shows glimpses of former cast members and newbies who may be friends of the show or guests. Some of the former RHOC stars featured are Jeana Keough, Jo de la Rosa, Kimberly Bryant, and Lauri Peterson.

Then the trailer cuts to the much-talked-about cast trip to Las Vegas, where the ladies had previously been seen filming. After that, there are shots of the Tokyo trip, including Beafor saying she had met a man who “texted [me] and asked [me] out tonight.”

As the preview continues, fans can see more of Vicki, whom the rest of the RHOC cast claim is “lighter” in spirit. However, it then cuts to multiple segments from the season of her screaming, including while on an amusement park ride.

Later, the trailer teases a bit of drama, including between Gunvalson and newbie Garcia. Notably, the OG housewife states in the preview, “I don’t like new girls.” Judge then reminded Gunvalson that she was new this year, giving her a several-year absence.

She then said, not in the same scene due to editing, “I started this franchise.” Garcia responded, “Everything has an expiration.”

Near the end, there’s also tension between Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson in the middle. Additionally, fans can expect to see Gunvalson try her best to get Beador and Judge on better terms. She said, “I’m in the middle of two really good friends for a long time.”

The ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Cast Previously Teased Season 20

Getty Emily Simpson Getty

Ahead of the RHOC season 20 premiere, several of the show’s stars teased what fans can expect. Simpson said to Us Weekly, “I’m so excited about season 20. I think the fans will be too because I feel like it’s really just a throwback to old school ‘Housewives.'”

She continued, “It felt to me the way ‘Housewives’ felt when it first came out. It’s the kooky ladies that are all friends that live behind the gates that are nutty, and I feel like that’s the way it felt this season.” Judge also teased the season, noting, “I do think that we have a different season this year.”

Judge then said, “It’s more about friendship. It’s the ups and downs, and not trying to kill each other.”