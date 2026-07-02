RHOC Star Gets Vulnerable About Her Husband – ‘It is a Real Marriage’

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premieres on Bravo on July 9. Ahead of the show’s highly anticipated return, longtime RHOC cast member Emily Simpson is opening up about her marriage to Shane, saying that, like all marriages, theirs isn’t perfect. This comes after the recently released trailer in which she talks to Tamra Judge about trouble with their union.

Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” also features Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Gina Kirschenheiter, and newbie Carmella Garcia.

Emily Simpson Says She And Shane Are Happy Ahead of RHOC Season 20

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Simpson attended the premiere event for season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” During the red carpet portion, she spoke to Us Weekly about the state of her marriage to Shane. According to her, “I annoy him, and he annoys me, and I think he and I both are very authentic on camera.”

Regarding their authenticity, Simpson explained, “We don’t try to sugarcoat anything or try to make it look like it’s perfect or try to fool the audience into thinking that we have some great, amazing marriage in every moment.”

The RHOC star then said, “I want fans to keep in mind that we’ve been together for 17 years, that it is a real marriage with ups and downs. I think we just are who we are, and when he’s mad at me or annoyed with me, he acts like that on camera. When he annoys me, I act like that on camera.”

She added, “I just want the world to know that we are still together. We’ve been together. It’s going to be 18 years soon, but we’re real people with three kids and three dogs and three cats, and it’s a lot.”

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Simpson opened up during season 19 of RHOC about her son, Luke, who had been diagnosed with ARFID, which is a rare eating disorder. She gave an update on his health during her interview with Us Weekly. The RHOC star shared, “[Luke is] doing amazing. He’s at a new school. He loves it. He’s so happy.”

She went on, “I think Shane and I are better parents because of Luke. We’ve really had to learn patience. We’ve had to learn how to come together, and that’s not always easy.” Simpson also says she doesn’t regret discussing her son’s health issues on “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” saying she knows it’ll help other parents.

According to her, “I’m so glad I shared because I had so many moms just rally around me and send me messages about their own personal situation with their own kids and what their kids went through.” She added, “I thank them all.”

Bravo Recently Released The Trailer

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Bravo released the trailer for season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” in June 2026. As mentioned, one of the most emotional parts came when Simpson hinted at potential issues in her marriage to Shane during a conversation with Judge.

In the trailer, Judge said to Simpson, “You seem like you’re at your end.” She responded, “I don’t know, maybe.” The season begins on July 9 with episodes premiering on Peacock the following day.