RHOBH Star Jennifer Tilly Dons Most Extravagant Ballgown to Date in Poolside Photo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Jennifer Tilly’s most lavish ballgown look to date has made fans jaws’ drop! We’ve seen an array of poolside pics from our favorite celebrities this summer, but this is the most extravagant we’ve seen yet. Tilly always dons something luxurious, but this takes it to a new level!

Jennifer Tilly’s Blue Ballgown Moment

In case you missed it, earlier this week, the Oscar-nominated actress shared a truly gorgeous poolside snapshot. She shared the photo with the caption reading, “That summertime feeling. 🍸☀️🌿 Photo by @probinsonart.”

In the fan-favorite photo, we see the Chucky star wowed in a feathered blue ballgown. (It’s like a luxurious peacock aesthetic.) She paired with golden David Webb statement jewelry, including hooped earrings, a snake-wrap bracelet, and a large necklace. Along with that, she paired the look with white statement sunglasses and gold heels.

And all of this, of her lounging casually, was all photographed by filmmaker Paul Robinson.

As we said, fans couldn’t get enough of this, writing things like “Everybody say thank you to Paul! 😍✨🤩 Looking FABULOUS,” “”Wow wow wow beautiful,” and “That gown is everything 💙👑.”

While these poolside pics are rare and far between, fans always love them. The last poolside pic from Tilly was back in March 31, 2026, when she posed fully stripped down in the pool. It may not have been a fashion pic, but it was bold (and turned heads)!

How She Became a Fashion Icon

Jennifer Tilly attends the Roundabout Gala 2026

From bold blue looks like this to dresses that have her own face on it, Tilly has been a style icon. Ever since the 1990s, fans have adored her colorful and archival looks.

Now, Tilly revealed in a super-rare interview with the Hollywood Reporter back in 2016 that she adores her jewelry collection. “Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses,” she said to the outlet. “I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

On Her “Camp” Life

Getty Jennifer Tilly poses in the IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

From her glamorous looks and her kooky characters, Tilly is known for being “camp.” (“Camp” is an aesthetic that is all about being extravagant and flamboyant!)

In a previous interview with Interview Magazine alongside Emily Sandstrom, she discussed if she sees herself as an “actress of camp.”

“I really do. I’m just going to say I court camp. That’s very much my sensibility. I like to be fabulous,” she said. “I always wanted to be a movie star. I was like, ‘I don’t want to look at the movie magazine to see somebody that looks just like me. I can open my window and see somebody in torn jeans and a white T-shirt.’ So I would always bring my own suitcase to the shoots full of glittery dresses and high heels.