Jodie Sweetin Reveals the Current State of Her Relationship with Her ‘Full House’ Sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen tend to stay out of the spotlight these days, that doesn’t mean that they’ve cut off connections with those around them. For instance, along with Mary-Kate popping up in photos with Elle Fanning’s boyfriend, there’s the fact that both twins popped up at their brother’s wedding in May along with their Marvel superhero sister, Elizabeth Olsen.

That’s not to mention their relationship with Jodie Sweetin, who spent years playing their older sibling on “Full House.”

Indeed, Jodie has addressed how things stand between herself and the twins, and it’s exactly what you surely hoped it would be, despite some people’s worries.

Jodie Is ‘On Good Terms’ with Mary-Kate and Ashley

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During a new interview with Taboo’s Comics & Kicks, Jodie opened up about Mary-Kate and Ashley while also discussing Netflix’s “Full House” reboot, “Fuller House.” During the conversation, the Hallmark star touched on the fact that the Olsens opted not to bring back their shared character, Michelle, for the newer show.

Although Jodie “explained that she was disappointed when the twins — who appeared in all eight seasons of ‘Full House’ — passed on the Netflix reboot of the hit ’90s show,” according to People, she says that things are still good between herself and both Mary-Kate and Ashley. In fact, the same can be said of the entire cast’s relationship with the sisters.

“I always say this to like people [who are] like, ‘Oh my god, did they hate it?’ Like, no, everyone’s on good terms with them, but they were 8 years old when this show stopped,” she added. “Then they did all of those movies and all that stuff that — I don’t know that they really loved doing all the time.”

Jodie Is Understanding About Mary-Kate and Ashley’s Choices

Getty Jodie Sweetin

Although Jodie has pursued a different path from the ones taken by Mary-Kate and Ashley, she still understands the choices they’ve made when it comes to their careers.

“Mary-Kate and Ashley started acting at just 9 months old, with both playing the role of Michelle Tanner on ‘Full House’ for its entire original run, from 1987 to 1995,” People explains. “Following the show, the pair went on to star in more than 30 films together, including ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Double, Double, Toil and Trouble,’ ‘To Grandmother’s House We Go’ and ‘How the West Was Fun.'”

However, at the peak of both their onscreen fame and success as performers, Mary-Kate and Ashley decided to step away from acting and, instead, headed to New York University before pursuing careers in the fashion industry. Creating a luxury brand, The Row, in 2005, Mary-Kate is now the company’s creative director, while Ashley is CEO.

Getty Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

When it comes to the twins and acting, Jodie noted, “You know, this isn’t what they love.”

“They have a different relationship to being on set all the time,” she continued. “Like, they might not remember being two years old and having, you know, us all carrying them around and doing this stuff, but I do, you know, and I think [that’s just] not their thing. They’re into fashion.”

“Their empire blew up, and they don’t want attention, and I get it,” Jodie said. “They had so much and were so invaded and for public consumption. I totally understand why they don’t want to do that.”