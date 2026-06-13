Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen Turn 40 — See Them Now & Check Out Their Fabulous Lives Today

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen first found fame as babies, which is why it might be hard to accept the fact that the twins are turning 40 years old on Saturday, June 13.

Indeed, it’s been years since Mary-Kate and Ashley grew up before our eyes on television and in movies, then moved on to the fashion world. They’ve also since been in committed relationships, and one is a mom!

See them now and find out about their lives today…

Mary-Kate and Ashley Were Recently Spotted in NYC

On April 30, Mary-Kate and Ashley were spotted together during a rare outing in New York City. The Zoe Report shared a photo of the duo on Instagram and added a caption, writing, “Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen stepping out in twinning looks in 2026? We won.”

Among plenty of other publications and social media accounts, Who What Wear also popped up a post about the pair and their day out on the town, saying, “An Olsen twin sighting in 2026? Nature is healing.”

“Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are rarely spotted together in public, but they were just seen stepping out for lunch with a friend in New York City,” came from Just Jared.

Fans were thrilled to get a glimpse of Mary-Kate and Ashley, with one person leaving a comment on The Zoe Report’s post, writing, “They’re smiling!!! 💕”

“They are still those girls 😍,” another follower added.

A third fan wrote, “I hope people understand how MONUMENTAL this photo is!!! 😍”

Are Mary-Kate & Ashley Both Married and Who Is a Mom?

Getty Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen

When it comes to Mary-Kate and Ashley’s romantic lives, they tend to treat them like the rest of their personal details, meaning they keep things rather private.

What we do know, is that Mary-Kate married French businessman Olivier Sarkozy in November 2015, after dating for three years and getting engaged in 2014.

Their wedding was “an intimate Manhattan ceremony,” according to Page Six, and famously featured bowls of cigarettes for the guests.

However, the marriage didn’t quite last five years and they filed for divorce in May 2020.

As for Ashley, she dated artist Louis Eisner for five years before they got married during “an intimate wedding ceremony attended by Mary-Kate and [younger sister and Marvel star] Elizabeth,” on December 28, 2022, according to People.

A source told People that it was the “perfect celebration” for Ashley and Louis, noting, “They never wanted a huge wedding.”

The next year, Ashley and Louis quietly had a child, son Otto.

“Congratulations to Ashley Olsen on becoming a mom 🖤,” The Cut shared on Instagram on August 15, 2023, while posting about the news. “The fashion designer and her husband, Louis Eisner, reportedly welcomed a son, Otto, at some point in the past few months — yes, months — according to TMZ.”

The Cut added that “Otto is the couple’s first child, and in typical Olsen style, absolutely no information about his arrival, like when or where he was born, has been released.”

In September 2025, the couple “attended their first red carpet since secretly welcoming a son in 2023,” according to Page Six.

ExtraTV notes that they were there with “his mother Lisa at the YES Scholars 25th Anniversary Gala.”

Mary-Kate & Ashley’s Careers These Days

Getty Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen at the CFDA fashion awards

It’s been years since Mary-Kate and Ashley left their acting careers behind. “Ashley’s last major film was in 2004’s New York Minute, though she had minor cameos in 2008’s The Jerk Theory and 2010’s I’m Still Here,” People points out. “Mary-Kate, meanwhile, retired from acting in 2012.”

After heading to New York University when they were 18 and finding their passion for fashion as students, the sisters launched their brand, The Row, in 2005.

Now, People notes that the twins “are continuing to build their fashion legacy” and “run The Row, with Mary-Kate serving as creative director and Ashley as the brand’s CEO. They showed their latest collection in Paris in March 2025,” and “[i]n August 2025, the duo was photographed arranging clothing racks at their store in Amagansett, N.Y.”