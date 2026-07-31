‘80s Icon Lands Leading Role in Family Film ‘American Summer’

has done it all: modeled, acted, served as a muse for Billy Joel, joined “Dancing with the Stars” Season 28 (although she had to drop out due to injury), and embraced motherhood. However, Brinkley is not retiring yet, and there is great excitement surrounding her latest project, the indie film “American Summer.”

Christie Brinkley Stars in New Film ‘American Summer’

Brinkley stars as Kelly alongside Steve Guttenberg as Mikey in the coming-of-age film, which will be released theatrically on September 4. Michael W. Gray, who wrote and directed the film, shared the inspiration behind it. “We made this movie in tribute to small-town-USA life,” he said, The Hollywood Reporter reports. “It is important to me to bring people together which is what movies, baseball, community and family have always done. I am grateful for the opportunity to share ‘American Summer’ with the country and soon the world.”

The film also stars Logan Gray and Mia Talerico as the younger versions of Brinkley and Guttenberg’s characters. The synopsis reveals how Mikey “reflects on a standout summer from growing up, when he met a special girl, made the travel baseball team and navigated the uncertainty of his dad going missing overseas while with the U.S. Army,” The Hollywood Reporter states.

Fans React to Trailer of ‘American Summer’

The trailer for “American Summer” was shared on the film’s official Instagram account. “Some summers last forever,” the caption reads. “WATCH the official trailer for AMERICAN SUMMER. Starring Steve Guttenberg, Logan Gray, Christie Brinkley, Mia Talerico, Dan Lauria, Cullen Moss, Erinn Ruth, Maximus Virgili, Callie Reese, and Lee Mazzili. In Theaters September 4. #AmericanSummerMovie.”

Fans have expressed excitement about the upcoming film, sharing their thoughts in the comment section. “Gotta make this the hit of summer!,” a comment reads. “Just the kind of movie we need right now,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “Christie! This looks great!!,” “This is amazing. I absolutely love Steve Guttenberg. His positive posts are the best. Thrilled for you,” and “So excited to watch!!”

“American Summer” is from Blue Harbor Entertainment, and the team also shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter. “‘American Summer’ is a heartfelt nostalgic throwback to the kind of films that brought the whole family together,” they said. “With its winning mix of baseball, first love, humor, adventure and genuine emotion, the film beautifully captures the unforgettable magic — and uncertainty — of one life-changing summer.”

Christie Brinkley’s Incredible Life

Brinkley has had such an incredible life, and there may be a movie about it someday. In an interview with E! News in May 2025, she discussed who she would want to play her in an onscreen adaptation of her memoir, “Uptown Girl.” The book is named after a Billy Joel song he wrote about Brinkley. She was also married to the musician and appeared in the music video for this track.

Getty Christie Brinkley at the HBO Billy Joel: And So It Goes” event

The interviewer suggested Sabrina Carpenter, to which Brinkley replied, “I love her.” She then listed other women for the role, saying, “My daughter Sailor, or Scarlett Johansson has a great sense of humor. Or Reese Witherspoon because she’s Reese Witherspoon and we all just love her.”