Kristen Stewart Looks Totally Unrecognizable From Her ‘Twilight’ Days as She Shows Off New Look on the Red Carpet

Kristen Stewart has had an incredible career and is a talented actress, but her breakthrough role is often considered to be Bella Swan in the “Twilight” franchise. The first film was released in November 2008, and it has been almost 20 years since then. In this time, Stewart has in several ways. Her most recent appearance may be one of her most expressive yet, and she looks so happy and confident!

Kristen Stewart Rocks New Look on the Red Carpet

Getty Kristen Stewart attends the premiere of “Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma”

The actress attended the premiere of “Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma” at DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, California, on July 29. On the red carpet, she posed for photos wearing an oversized black blazer, white socks, and black sneakers. She looked comfortable, yet chic. Stewart wore sunglasses that hid her face and rocked a short, choppy haircut.

In another photo, she posed alongside Maggie Mclean, who also wore all black for the event. Mclean wore baggy black jeans and a fitted black shirt, completing her look with pointy-toe black boots. Stewart looked so relaxed as she posed with peace signs and a grin.

Getty Maggie Mclean and Kristen Stewart attend the premiere of “Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma”

“Teenage Sex And Death At Camp Miasma” is a horror/slasher that will be released on August 7. It stars Gillian Anderson, Patrick Fischler, and Hannah Einbinder.

Kristen Stewart Embraces Change

Getty Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart on the red carpet in 2011

Stewart has debuted several looks; some have been daring, like her platinum-blonde buzz cut, and fans love her willingness to experiment and express herself. In July 2015, she gave an interview to Marie Claire, per ExtraTV, in which she revealed the changes she had made to her appearance.

“My hair was such a crutch… I could hide behind it. As soon as I didn’t have all that hair, I had to let my face hang out. I felt more confident than I had in a really long time. And it felt really good,” she said.

Stewart also discussed the struggles she experienced as a teenager and as a young adult. She was 25 at the time of her interview. “Between ages 15 and 20, it was really intense. I was constantly anxious. I was kind of a control freak,” she admitted. “If I didn’t know how something was going to turn out, I would make myself ill, or just be locked up or inhibited in a way that was really debilitating.”

She added, “I’m really proud that I am able to move forward and not fall into every mental crater. That’s a new thing for me. Age has made me smarter and calmer. And it is (expletive) awesome.”

Kristen Stewart’s Hair Experimentation

Getty Kristen Stewart attends a film festival in September 2025

In an October 2016 interview, Stewart also reflected on her ever-changing appearance and how it was so beneficial. “I’ve never changed my look, other than for a movie or role,” she said, Vogue Australia reports. “I generally feel like it’s more fun, I know like blondes have more fun, but it’s true, it makes everything pop.” At the time, she had dyed her hair a bold shade of blonde.