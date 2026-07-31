Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Walker Sizzles in Lacy Underwear

’s daughter, Meadow Walker, shared a new post on Instagram on Thursday, July 30, giving fans a look at what she has been up to. The black-and-white photos are gorgeous, showing Meadow wearing a white lace bra and matching white sleep shorts. She appears to be posing for a modeling shoot, although she chose not to share more information with fans and the photos had no accompanying caption.

Meadow Walker Poses in Underwear

Still, fans reacted in the comments section, praising Meadow and her beauty. “My beautiful angel girl,” a comment reads. “Love these beauty,” another person wrote. Other reactions include, “Perfection,” and “How are you real?” You can see her photos on Instagram here.

Meadow has been more active on social media, where she boasts 4 followers on Instagram, and has been giving a glimpse into her life, including sharing bikini photos from her summer vacation.

Meadow works as a model and has graced the runway and posed for several photoshoots. At the “Fast X” premiere in Rome in May 2023, she spoke to E! News about whether she would consider acting as a career (she did make a cameo as a flight attendant in the film). “Modeling is my focus, and that’s my big passion, but I could see myself potentially in the future breaking out a little bit,” she shared.

There is tremendous interest in Meadow’s life, and she has chosen to embrace the public eye in recent years, becoming more comfortable sharing her thoughts and current photos of herself.

Meadow Walker Remembers Her Dad Paul Walker

Meadow’s social media is filled with tributes to her late father, who died in a car crash in Santa Clarita, California, on November 30, 2013. He was 40. She spoke to E! News about the signs she receives from Paul after his passing. “For me, it’s numbers, four and seven are my dad’s favorite numbers,” she said. “And I swear whenever I’m doubting anything or whenever I’m in an argument with someone or anything, I start seeing four and seven everywhere. So I always know that it’s him.”

She continued, “Even yesterday, I was having a moment, and then the clock bells started ringing. And I was like, ‘OK, it’s all good, it’s gonna be OK.'”

Paul was beloved for his work in the “Fast & Furious” franchise, and he had a close relationship with co-star Vin Diesel. Seeing the franchise continue, even without her dad, has brought Meadow comfort. “For me, honestly, this brings out the happiness,” she said of the premiere. “For me this is super exciting and he would be amazed that this is happening.”

In an Instagram post on September 12, 2025, Meadow remembered her father on his heavenly birthday. She posted a black-and-white throwback photo of them in happy times. In the caption, she wrote, “Happy birthday daddy. I love you endlessly and miss you every day.” She has continued to keep Paul’s memory alive with her loving tributes, almost 13 years after his death.