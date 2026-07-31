Kim Kardashian Looks Red Hot Wearing Tiny Bikini in Beautiful Lakeside Photos

Businesswoman, reality star, socialite, model, occasional actress, and all round global superstar Kim Kardashian is widely considered one of the world’s most beautiful women.

Kardashian, 45, never shies away from photographs and often delights her many fans with stunning pictures in the most exuberant, flattering, or revealing of outfits.

The star has recently taken to social media to share some gorgeous photographs from a day spent by the lake — and those pictures include some of Kardashian in a tiny black bikini.

Kim Kardashian Enjoyed Her ‘Lakemaxxing’

Kim Kardashian shared her lakeside experience with her 344 million followers on her Instagram account.

The post included a carousel of nine photographs and one video.

In the video, Kim is seen kneeling on an inflatable paddleboard, using an oar to gently float across the lake.

The first photograph is of Kim on the inflatable paddleboard with her niece, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 14-year-old daughter, Penelope (who is posing and doing a peace sign). Other pictures include one of Kim with her dorable Golden Retriever puppy, one of Kim with her eight-year-old daughter Chicago and Penelope, and several of Kim with her paddleboard.

In most of the pictures of Kim, she is wearing a tiny black bikini, flaunting her world-famous curvaceous figure.

Kardashian’s caption on her post reads, “lakemaxxing.”

Of course, Kim’s followers rushed to the comments section of her post in their droves to have their say on it.

Kim’s Fans Loved Seeing Her, Penelope & Chicago Enjoying Themselves

Getty Kim Kardashian.

The comments section of Kim Kardashian’s post is awash with positive comments from her fans, followers, friends, and family.

Scott Disick commented, saying of his daughter, Penelope, “My little peep aleep all growns up.”

Khloe Kardashian also appeared to direct her comment at Penelope, her niece, writing, “Gorgeous P.”

Actress and reality star Khadijah Haqq McCray, a close friend of Khloe Kardashian, said of Penelope, “P for the win!!”

The theme of praising Penelope continued, with one commenter writing, “Penelope the next IT GIRL! I see it now! 🔥”

Somebody else said of Kim, “Yaaaasssss KIMBERLY!!! Coach Penny your ways! I love it!”

Meanwhile, someone else wrote, “Penelope and Chicago 🥹🥹🥹.”

Another fan of Chicago’s commented, “Ohhh Chi😍😍.”

One of Kardashian’s followers said, “Big fan of lake life🙌.”

Another one commented, “Wow I need that bathing suit 🩷.”

One person joked, “Not her barely getting in the water and making two lil splashes calling it lakemaxxing 😂.”

Lifestyle and beauty creator Allison Eklund wrote, “Golden retriever maxxing.”

“BEAUTIFUL WOMAN,” proclaimed a big fan of Kim’s.

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “Beautiful moment on the water! Wishing you peace, happiness, and many wonderful adventures. 🌊🚣‍♀️”

It’s fantastic to see Kim Kardashian enjoying some family time with her daughter Chicago and niece Penelope. Both youngsters certainly seem to be following in their parents’ footsteps when it comes to loving the cameras.

Kardashian is a busy woman at the moment. You can still see her in the ongoing “The Kardashians” on Hulu and Disney+. She will also appear in the upcoming series “All’s Fair,” “The Fifth Wheel,” “Group Chat Pilot,” and “Calabasas Behind the Gates.” The star will also produce or executive produce the latter three, along with “Team Moms” and “Calabasas.”

Kim Kardashian’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.