Eva Longoria, 51, Is ‘Smokin’ Hot’ in a Bikini During Beachy Mediterranean Vacation

There’s no doubt that Eva Longoria, 51, knows how to enjoy herself during a day at the beach. She’s also well aware of how to look incredible while frolicking in the water as she wears a chic bikini, which is what she just did during a dreamy vacation in the sun.

Eva Was Absolutely Glowing in the Sunshine

On Wednesday, July 29, TMZ reported that Longoria had been spotted wading in the water of the Mediterranean Sea during a recent getaway in Spain, while adding that she “look[ed] smokin’ hot in her little bikini while soaking in some sun.”

Indeed, while spending time in the water, the former “Desperate Housewives” star slayed a look that featured no makeup and a sleek animal-print bikini, with TMZ noting that she appeared to be “full of confidence.”

The actress also looked like she was full of joy as she got her hair wet, stretched her arms over her head and smiled at those around her on the fairly busy beach while literally glowing in the sun.

Eva’s Confidence Changed After Calling Herself an ‘Ugly Duckling’

Getty Eva Longoria

Longoria may be a stunning figure on the beach these days; however, she didn’t always see herself as beautiful. In fact, she’s even called herself an “ugly duckling.” Fortunately, her attitude about herself and her body have changed over the years.

In December 2023, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner talked to the star at the ELLE Women in Hollywood event, and mentioned the fact that Longoria had said she “didn’t have a problem being typecast as sexy” while appearing on “Desperate Housewives.”

Longoria, who played Gabrielle Solis during the hit show’s eight seasons, responded by jokingly saying, “Yeah, I’m riding that wave to the beach.”

When she was then asked by ET about how she found the confidence regarding her looks that she now has, the star explained, “For me? The ugly duckling. I did not identify as a beauty growing up and so I don’t have a very healthy relationship with it because it didn’t define me.”

She pointed out that she now soaks up the compliments about her appearance, noting, “When people are like ‘You know you’re sexy and beautiful and you’re on this list,’ I’m like ‘bring it yes, yes.'”

Longoria has also changed her relationship with working out. This past June, she told Good Housekeeping, “My workouts are really my form of meditation. It’s my therapeutic hour.”

She discussed how her focus and the result of her fitness-related efforts are different now as opposed to when she was younger, saying, “Before, it was like, ‘I want abs!’ and now I need it for my clarity.”

Beyond that, Longoria opened up to Good Housekeeping about how she manages to fit exercising into her busy days as an actress, producer, director, businesswoman and parent, explaining that scheduling in her workouts nice and early is her particular trick.

“I wake up and work out at 5am with my trainer,” she said, before adding that this isn’t an occasional occurance. Instead, she claims, “I do it six days a week, every week.”

It seems like that’s long been the case for this celebrity. In fact, back in July 2022, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting in a 6 a.m. workout (see above), and added a caption telling her followers, “Rise and grind 💪”