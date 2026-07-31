Who Got Eliminated on ‘Project Runway’ 2026 Tonight? Week 4 Results

A head-to-head battle takes place tonight on “Project Runway” 2026, but only after the 12 remaining designers find out the results from last week’s team challenge. The “Project Runway” Season 22 judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — left us hanging again last week, so we have some more unfinished business to get through before tonight’s challenge. Then, more designers will be sent home. Who got eliminated on “Project Runway” 2026 tonight? Find out below in our “Project Runway” spoilers.

Who Went Home on ‘Project Runway’ Tonight?

Things get started tonight with Team Giants and Team Eagles finding out which two designers will be eliminated based on last week’s team challenge with the NFL. The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” 2026 marches on tonight.

For tonight’s episode, the designers will be paired up and battling it out, as they create looks inspired by wild animals. There will be some other special guests in the house, as members of the “Get Real” lineup on Hulu will be serving as guest models. Watch with us tonight and find out which designers were eliminated tonight on “Project Runway” 2026. Find out below with our “Project Runway” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 30 Live Results – Week 4

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “PROJECT RUNWAY” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

NFL Results

We go back to last week’s team challenge. The judges have made their decision, and the two designers eliminated are Chloe from Team Giants and Andriy from Team Eagles! We will provide more updates as tonight’s show airs, so keep refreshing this page for the latest results!