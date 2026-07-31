‘Project Runway’ 2026 Live Recap & Spoilers – Week 4

Things are about to get wild for the remaining designers on “Project Runway” Season 22. We will see head-to-head competitions, as the “Project Runway” 2026 designers work on looks inspired by wild animals. The “Project Runway” judges — Heidi Klum, Nina Garcia, Law Roach, and Tyra Banks — will decide which of the designers will win these head-to-head battles. The show has had many homes, from Bravo to Lifetime, but now it airs and streams on a few other networks. Who gets eliminated on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us during our “Project Runway” 2026 live recap below.

Catwalk on the Wild Side on ‘Project Runway’

Last week on “Project Runway” Season 22, we started the night off by finding out that Bi won the vote by the other designers, so he remained in the competition. That meant Bao, Yangyang, Octavius, and Dani were eliminated from the competition.

From there, we immediately moved on to the next challenge, which was a team challenge. The designers broke into four different fashion houses, with each team having to create a three-piece capsule collection for the NFL. The drama was high, but it ended up being Team Giants and Team Eagles in the bottom two. One designer from each team will be eliminated, with the judges giving those results tonight before we head into tonight’s head-to-head battle.

The fight to be named the winner of “Project Runway” Season 22 continues, but who goes home on “Project Runway” tonight? Find out with us and follow along with our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 30 Live Recap – Week 4

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NFL Results

We go back to last week’s team challenge. The judges have made their decision, and the two designers eliminated are Chloe from Team Giants and Andriy from Team Eagles! Now the designers get a night of rest before the next challenge!

Head-to-Head Battle

We have arrived at the next day. For this challenge, they will be working with the Humane World for Animals. The designers will have one day to create a look using one of the five animals as their muse. They must make an animal the focus of their look using only cruelty-free and animal-free fabrics. The designers will be battling in a head-to-head battle, and the judges will decide which look they like best. Heidi will draw names from the button bag, and that designer gets to decide who they want to battle. The chosen designer then gets to pick the animal they will use as their muse. The match-ups and animals are:

Aaron versus Anna – Lion

Jeffrey versus Naheim – Shark

Joseph versus Bryan – Scarlet Macaw

Bi versus Jude – Wolf

Elizabeth versus Bobby – Mustang

Back in the workroom, the designers will have fabrics to work with. The designers will be working with special guest models from the “Get Real” lineup on Hulu. Each model will be wearing both of the looks from the designers battling it out.