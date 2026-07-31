Victoria Beckham, 52, Slays Swimsuit During PDA-Filled ‘James Bond’ Moment with David, 51

After 27 years of marriage, it looks like Victoria Beckham, 52, and her husband, David Beckham, 51, still love to spend quality time together.

For instance, the Netflix docuseries stars were just spotted getting up close and personal during a dreamy holiday that included sunny weather, gorgeous water and some adorable PDA.

The Beckhams Enjoyed a Speedboat, Chic Swimsuits & Snuggles

Getty David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

“Victoria Beckham wraps her legs around husband David on speedboat while wearing skimpy swimsuit as he gives James Bond a run for his money in Formentera,” the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, July 29, while noting that during the couple’s morning adventure on the water, she “channelled her Posh Spice alter-ego as she oozed elegance in a chic black swimsuit while soaking up the sun.”

As for David, he had popped on a white baseball cap as well as red shorts, and opted to go without a shirt, which showed off his many tattoos. It also made it clear that he’s still just as fit as his statuesque wife.

In photos of the pair (see below), David seemed to be having a great time with his lady-love as he was flashing a smile in both images. On top of that, the Mail noted again that he was giving off a distinct 007-like vibe as the two got cozy while cruising around in the water.

When the duo wrapped up their water-based activity, they enjoyed a meal that was whipped up by David on the yacht’s barbecue — a pricey Big Green Egg that he’s rather fond of and uses often.

While we’re sure that Victoria appreciated David’s BBQing efforts, she wasn’t alone. The couple’s son, Romeo, 23, who was wearing red shorts just like his dad, and his burgundy bikini-wearing girlfriend Kim Turnbull, 25, are on vacation with his parents. They even hopped on a jet-ski earlier that day, enjoying their own PDA-filled outing on the water.

The Beckham’s Own a $21.5 Million Luxury Superyacht

When it’s time for the former Spice Girl and current fashion designer as well as her retired footballer husband to kick back and relax, it’s not surprising that they choose to spend time on their luxury yacht.

Indeed, the Daily Mail noted that during Victoria and David’s speedboat ride, they “looked more than loved-up as they cruised around the Mediterranean after disembarking from their superyacht.”

As the group takes their yacht to various areas around Spain’s idyllic Balearic Islands, they have lots of space on the £16 million (currently approx. $21.5 million US) 130-foot vessel that Victoria and David snapped up in 2022, after upgrading from a boat they had purchased a year prior.

The new yacht was given the same name as their old boat, Seven, which is also the name that they gave to their daughter, Harper Seven, in honor of David’s jersey number from his days as a professional athlete.

The famous figures’ current yacht offers them five cabins, with room to sleep 10 people as well as seven crew members. Beyond that, the boat also boasts a spa-like area with a jacuzzi, as well as a 65-foot garage, which is perhaps where you can find things like their jet-skis.

As if that weren’t enticing enough, Hello! mentions that the “beautiful boat” features “a swim platform,” “stunning interiors” and an “enormous dining space inside, shielded from the sun,” which is surely where the Beckhams and their guests can enjoy David’s delicious barbecued food.

On the flip side, as you might expect, it’s not exactly the sort of yacht that goes unnoticed. Just take a peek at the video below and see the kind of captivated crowd its mere presence can stir up…