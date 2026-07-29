Selena Gomez Looks Blissful in a Bikini During PDA-FiIled Holiday with Hubby

As Selena Gomez continues to enjoy her European vacation with her husband, Benny Blanco, she’s just been spotted in the French Riviera.

Taking full advantage of their time off and the area’s gorgeous weather, the pair spent a day enjoying an impressive yacht, the stunning water and lots of PDA.

Selena and Benny Are Enjoying Life in the French Riviera

Gomez and Blanco certainly seem to be making the most of their current absolutely dreamy vacation in the French Riviera, which means spending time indulging in fun activities and physical affection.

Indeed, the duo — who were married back in September 2025 — was seen “packing on the PDA” while spending time together on “a luxury yacht on Saturday,” TMZ reported on Tuesday, July 28.

Indulging in both the romantic and entertaining vibe of the spot where they had decided to spend their day, TMZ also mentioned that they were spotted “smooching, hugging, swimming and tooling around on a jet ski.”

Beyond that, the surely memorable day also involved spending time soaking in the scenery, relaxing on the deck of the yacht and even jumping over the side into the water far below before, as TMZ noted, they “climb[ed] back aboard with huge smiles on their faces.”

While playing in the water, Gomez looked incredible in a deep red almost burgundy-colored bikini, while Blanco opted for a light blue bathing suit. When it was time to relax, he popped on a white T-shirt, while the singer switched to a summery set that included a light cream top and matching shorts.

The outfit is quite a change from what the Daily Mail deemed to be the “iconic mustard-yellow fur jacket” that her “Only Murders In The Building” character is known to wear. In fact, this “trip marked a well-deserved break for Gomez,” after the star spent the last few months in London, England, filming the popular series.

Selena Has Been Working on Season 6 of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Gomez may currently be in France; however, as we noted above, she’s recently been in London filming Season 6 of her hit whodunnit show.

“Only Murders in the Building is going international,” Deadline reported back in October, while also offering a little context for those who might not be caught up or perhaps need a little reminder. “After Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) ventured across North America to California in Season 4, the New York trio [will] be taking their crime-solving skills to a whole new continent.”

Although you might assume that London is simply another big city and popular location for a series to shoot abroad, the show’s co-creator John Hoffman told Deadline that’s there more to it, saying, “London is New York’s sister city. There will be all sorts of connectors. We will take our storytelling and steep it into this new culture and our trio will be fish in new waters.”

Later that same month, Deadline confirmed that the show’s Season 6 story would be taking the trio of characters to London where they will meet fictional figures played by “Doctor Who” alum David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker, as well as “Bridgerton” castmembers Nicola Coughlan and Simone Ashley.

That’s not to mention Jim Broadbent, Richard Ayoade, Adrian Lukis, Kathryn Hunter and quite a few others.