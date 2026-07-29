Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade’s Latest Exchange Has Fans Talking

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade are giving fans another glimpse into their friendship. The longtime friends recently shared a playful exchange on Instagram, after several years of speculation about their relationship both on and off “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” screen.

For years, Richards and Wade have found themselves at the center of romance rumors, particularly after the country singer appeared in the Bravo star’s 2023 music video and the pair were frequently spotted together following Richards’ separation from Mauricio Umansky.

@morganwademusic The official video for #FallInLoveWithMe is out now. It’s campy and fun — but also important and representative of all kinds of love, even in the country space, in any space. Thank you David McClister for seeing this through and to all of the hardworking team. @Kyle Richards and I trusted the process of making a piece of art that stands boldly beside this music and I’m proud of that. Thanks for the support and love. Love is love is love. #MorganWade #KyleRichards #MusicVideo ♬ Fall In Love With Me – Morgan Wade

While the last few seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” added new layers to the conversation, what Richards said during Season 15 added a new layer to the rumors. The OG of Beverly Hills acknowledged she had been in a relationship following her split from Umansky, but she never publicly identified the person. Even so, many viewers believed she was referring to Wade.

Now, the pair are once again making headlines, this time over a lighthearted social media exchange that had fans talking.

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade joked over a snake sighting

Wade, a popular country music singer-songwriter, recently shared an Instagram Reel after spotting a snake stretched across the pavement in a HomeGoods parking lot.

Richards couldn’t resist chiming in in the comments.

“People be doing the most to keep me from going to @homegoods but nothing can stop me 🐍😌,” she wrote.

Wade quickly fired back with a playful response.

“@kylerichards18 honestly if you were a snake you’d be doing the same thing even in this heat.”

The friendly back-and-forth immediately caught fans’ attention, especially given the public fascination with where the two stand today.

Later, Wade expanded on the encounter in another Instagram video, admitting she isn’t a fan of snakes.

“I don’t care if it’s an Anaconda or an earthworm, I don’t like it,” Wade said. “It just slithers around like that. It’s nasty. It’s the devil.”

Richards jokingly replied that if she had been there, she would have “offered it a cup of water.”

Wade wasn’t about to let that comment slide.

“You would have taken it back with you to make a bag or a hat,” she teased.

The exchange comes after renewed interest in their relationship

The playful interaction arrives just months after “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” Season 15 brought renewed attention to Richards’ personal life.

During the season, Richards spoke candidly about entering a relationship after separating from Umansky in 2023. Although she chose not to reveal the person’s identity, the revelation fueled another round of speculation among fans who had long connected her with Wade.

In recent months, however, the focus has shifted away from romance rumors and toward the pair’s ongoing friendship.

Their latest Instagram exchange doesn’t answer any lingering questions about their relationship, but it does show they’re still comfortable joking publicly with one another. For fans who have followed their story over the past several years, even a conversation about a snake outside HomeGoods was enough to spark fresh discussion.