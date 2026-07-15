90s Celebs, TLC & Bravo Stars Join ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Cast

Fox has officially revealed the celebrity lineup for Season 5 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” and this year’s cast mixes nostalgic TV favorites, Bravo personalities, athletes, a former politician and some of reality television’s most recognizable faces.

The network announced July 15 that 14 celebrities will head to Malaysia, where they’ll undergo intense physical and mental challenges led by former special forces operatives. Unlike many reality competitions, there are no public votes or traditional eliminations. Contestants either complete the demanding military-inspired exercises or leave the competition.

For Bravo fans, several familiar faces made the cast, including former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville, “Selling Sunset” personality Bre Tiesi, and “Buying Beverly Hills” stars Mauricio Umansky and Alexia Umansky. Mauricio is separated from RHOBH’s Kyle Richards and Alexia is one of their four daughters.

The season also features several names that defined pop culture throughout the 1990s and early 2000s, giving the cast one of the franchise’s most eclectic lineups yet.

Brandi Glanville, Candace Cameron Bure and Collin Gosselin Lead the Cast

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Brandi Glanville is among the most recognizable additions for reality TV fans.

She’s joined by actress Candace Cameron Bure, whose television career spans decades thanks to “Full House” and “Fuller House,” while former “Jon & Kate Plus 8” star Collin Gosselin returns to reality television in one of his biggest television appearances in years. Collin is also set to release a book, detailing his difficult relationship with his mom, Kate Gosselin.

The cast also includes:

Matt Barnes, NBA champion and podcaster

Alycia Baumgardner, world champion boxer

David Charvet, entrepreneur and actor

Oliver Hudson, actor

LeSean McCoy, Super Bowl champion

Maxim Naumov, Olympic figure skater

Ruby Rose, actress

George Santos, former congressman

Hannah Stocking, comedian and social media personality

Bre Tiesi, “Selling Sunset”

Alexia Umansky, “Buying Beverly Hills” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Mauricio Umansky, “Buying Beverly Hills” and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”

Fox said contestants will face “uncomfortable conditions, unpredictable terrain and harsh jungle warfare tasks” throughout the competition.

“In this experiment, there are no votes and no eliminations – just survival,” the network said in its announcement. “These celebrities, who are so used to being in the spotlight, will quickly learn the meaning of ‘no guts, no glory’ – and no glam.”

When Does ‘Special Forces’ Season 5 Premiere?

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Season 5 of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” premieres Thursday, Sept. 24, on Fox.

New episodes will stream the following day on Hulu.

The celebrity competition has become known for pushing contestants well outside their comfort zones, often leading to emotional moments and surprising exits as recruits attempt to complete military-style training under the supervision of former special forces operators.

With Bravo veterans, nostalgic TV stars, professional athletes and high-profile public figures all competing together, Season 5 is shaping up to feature one of the show’s most diverse celebrity casts to date.