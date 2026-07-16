Model Alessandra Ambrosio Stuns in Candid Swimsuit For the Camera — Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio knows how to handle a photo shoot, but she proved you don’t need all the bells and whistles to strike a pose. On Tuesday, the model posted photos of herself on a boat in a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline. It looked pretty casual, but not when it’s her. She makes everything look like high fashion.

It might have even been taken using just a phone.

She added her location at St. Tropez and it looks just as you’d expect.

A Victoria’s Secret Angel

Ambrosio became a staple in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She did so for 17 shows in 13 years. But her career wasn’t over just because she hung up her wings. She had been working on a swimwear line with her sister and her childhood best friend. It launched in 2019 — just the perfect amount of time after her semi-retirement. Too quickly, and she wouldn’t have an individuality about her. Too long, and she loses her familiarity with fans.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Alessandra Ambrosio prepares backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)Alessandra Ambrosio

She got her start in her native Brazil. Part of a middle-class family, she participated in gymnastics until she was approached by a modeling scout at a shopping mall at the age of 12. Before she was an Angel, she starred in a Guess campaign that really put her on the map.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 15: Alessandra Ambrosio walks the runway for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret)

The 45-year-old made a funny quip about Victoria’s Secret when she celebrated her 10th anniversary with the company. She was asked if she had another decade under her belt.

The Semi-Retired Life of Alessandra Ambrosio

“I love them, it’s been a great family. I love everybody that I work with, and we have so much fun,” Ambrosio told W Magazine in 2011. “I definitely have projects with them, and I’ll be working on projects with them. I don’t think I’m going to be in my [30’s] doing laundry. [Laughs] Who knows, everything is possible. Like Heidi [Klum] was doing the [Victoria’s Secret] runway show at 36 years old, in a bra and panties, and looking fabulous. So we don’t know.”

She was over the moon to root for Brazil during the World Cup. She attended matches and showed pride for her home.

Modeling truly turned into a career for her. What originally was something of a fun thing to do has turned into a career.

“I guess it’s like a real job. When I started, it was a hobby, something fun to do,” she said. Before, models had that rock star life and it was all about going to the parties and having that glamorous life, and I think these days, models are more like businesswomen and the whole industry takes it really serious.”