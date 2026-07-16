Baywatch Alum Carmen Electra Returns to Playboy in an Ultra-Sheer & Studded Black Dress

Baywatch alum Carmen Electra just made her long-awaited Playboy return, and fans are losing it. Electra has been killing it on OnlyFans, films like Scary Movie, and reality shows like Nation’s Dumbest, MTV’s Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave, and Bravo’s Manhunt: The Search for America’s Most Gorgeous Male Model. But now, she’s going back to her modeling roots (and turning heads while doing it)!

See the details of her Playboy photoshoot and the ultra-daring look she wowed in below!

Carmen Electra Returns to Playboy

Getty Carmen Electra

In case you missed it, Playboy shared a series of photos from their latest photoshoot with Playboy veteran Electra, 54. They shared the jaw-dropping photos of her look to Instagram with the caption reading, “For the first time in nearly 20 years, @CarmenElectra is back in the pages of Playboy—and this time, we’re the ones taking notes. As our guest advice columnist, she helps one reader convince his wife to have a [expletive], another embrace the Buddha belly, and weighs in on the stigma of the microphallus. Nothing’s off limits—click the link in bio for the full column.”

See the photos HERE!

This long-awaited return made everyone’s jaws drop, especially with her ultra-daring leather look. In this leather studded look from Zana Bayne, we see her with a leather, spikey bra, sheer paneled shirt, and intricate leather detailing throughout.

Along with the daring look styled by Valeria Semushina, we also see her rock her iconic black smokey eye courtesy of makeup artist Darian Darling. (She also got her pinpoint straight ombre hair by Johnny Stuntz and French manicure from Alex Jachno!)

Not only are these looks beyond amazing, but it’s reminding new fans that Electra is one of the 90s Queens of Playboy. Electra made her Playboy in May 1996, and appeared four more times in June 1997, December 2000, April 2003, and the January 2009 anniversary issue. (And now 2026 marks a fifth!)

Carmen Electra’s Previous Work with OnlyFans

Getty Carmen Electra attends An Unforgettable Evening benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at the Beverly Wilshire on March 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.

Back in 2022, Electra spoke with People about why she decided to start an OnlyFans.

“People are going to do what they want to do anyway with your photos. You might as well be in control of them and follow what you feel like doing inside,” she said. “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself. I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are. … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.”

And in a previous interview with Vulkan, she talked about focusing on her OnlyFans side hustle throughout 2023 (which she’s excelled at)!

“I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting,” she added. “I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

She is still active on the platform today, but we love seeing her go back to her Playboy roots at the same time!