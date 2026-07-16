Carmen Electra Dishes On Romance Advice and Her Ideal Partner

Carmen Electra is offering her advice on romance and what she prefers in an ideal partner. The actress and model answered some fan questions via Fox News so get ready to take some notes.

The first question asked what men should and shouldn’t do when approaching a woman.

“We do appreciate texting or calling appropriately,” she said. “What you really need to do is make sure you don’t call her and say, ‘Hey, come meet me at a bar right now,’ when it’s midnight. That’s a huge no-no.”

What Do Women Want?

At the age of 54, the “Baywatch” star said that even at the age of 40, women are still very young. And those who are dating after a divorce shouldn’t put so much pressure on it.

Getty 1997 Carmen Electra Stars As Lifeguard Lani Mckensie On The Hit Television Series, “Baywatch.” (Photo By Getty Images)

“’40s, you’re still so young,” and that women “need to go have fun, keep having fun, and live your life.”

Electra’s confidence speaks for itself. She made her Playboy return 30 years after her first photo shoot with the iconic magazine. She arrived at the red carpet during the latest “Scary Movie 3” premiere in a black, see-through number, and she looked gorgeous. She did, however, admit that her confidence didn’t appear out of nowhere.

Getty WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 20: Carmen Electra attends The Abbey’s 35th Anniversary at The Abbey on May 20, 2026 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for The Abbey West Hollywood)

“Confidence is not something that happens overnight,” she said in a February Facebook post. “It is built in the quiet moments, in the days when you choose yourself even when no one else sees it. It is in the way you stand tall after every challenge, in the way you keep going even when your heart feels tired. I have learned that true strength is not about being perfect, it is about being real. It is about owning every part of your story, the beautiful, the messy, and everything in between.

Carmen Electra and Her New Found Confidence

“Right now, I feel more focused than ever. I am working on new dreams, new projects, and new opportunities that excite my soul. I am pushing myself outside of my comfort zone and trusting that everything is unfolding exactly as it should. There is something magical about believing in your future even before you see the results.”

Electra has had public relationships, including two marriages. One to NBA star Dennis Rodman and musician Dave Navarro. Despite the endings of those nuptials, she still has a standard of what she wants in a future partner.

“I’m old-fashioned, so I prefer if the man makes the first move, although I have been known to do a little walk, sway the hips a little bit, you know, bat my eyelashes a little like a butterfly, and keep on walking. If they are really interested in you, they’ll talk to you or slip you their number.”

She said people should choose a partner they love being with. That’s what keeps the spark.

“So someone that — you just love their spirit, you love who they are as a person, someone that’s not a downer,” Electra explained. “I like artists, like people that are into art, whatever their art may be, all that good stuff.”

