How Jodie Sweetin, John Stamos Bonded Over Sobriety Journeys

We know John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin of “Full House” fame, but they share a more important bond. The two ’90s actors have their own journey of sobriety, and it was something Sweetin said they connected on.

“John and I really, really connected in a lot of ways over that,” Sweetin said on “The Jackson Interview Series.” “He presented me with an award several years back, for some of the work that I’d done. You know, we have been there to celebrate each other’s big successes and milestones.”

“I am so glad that I got to be an example of attraction rather than promotion, which is a big principle in recovery,” she explained. “Which is like, ‘Don’t beat people over the head. Just be the result of all of your work. And chances are, people who are looking will find you.'”

Getty LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin attend Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine Benefitting The Scleroderma Research Foundation at Fairmont Century Plaza on October 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Jodie Sweetin’s Struggle with Addiction

Sweetin hid her struggle with addiction before the public ever knew. She told the story of how she first drank alcohol and 14-years-old at co-star Candace Cameron Bure’s wedding.

“It was at Candace’s wedding, and I was just a blackout drinker,” she admitted on “The Skinny Confidential” podcast. “They would pour a glass of wine… and then they’d get around to pouring more, and I was like, ‘I’ll take a little more, please.'”

Getty BURBANK, CA – AUGUST 03: Actor John Stamos, actress Jodie Sweetin, actor/comedian Bob Saget, actress Lori Loughlin, and actor Dave Coulier arrive to “Comedy Central Roast Of Bob Saget” at the Warners Brothers Studio Lot on August 3, 2008 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Comedy Central)

She remembered her mother being horrified. The next day, Sweetin felt awful, but said it “clicked” that it was “fun.” That was the beginning. It spiraled into cocaine, crystal meth and ecstasy use.

Sweetin also recalled a time at the age of 15 or 16, when her type of partying didn’t match her friends’. They would tell her to settle down, so she sought out people who wouldn’t call her out for her behavior.

“I’ve got to go find somebody that I can do these drugs with,” she told herself.

However, after a DUI arrest in Beverly Hills and some admitted relapses, she’s been sober for 15 years.

For John Stamos, he wrote in his book, “If You Would Have Told Me,” that he went off the rails in 2015.

“I’m missing my dad, and my marriage has busted up, but it’s the loss of my mom, Loretta, who died nine months ago, that has me spiraling. She kept me anchored, solid, and straightened out for most of my life. I’m feeling adrift and alone without her. Empty,” he wrote.

Stamos said alcohol was genetic in his family, with both of his parents partaking in it, but “functioned well.”

Stamos also got a DUI. He noted watching the TMZ footage from that night and, “it makes me sick to my stomach.”

He’s been sober ever since.