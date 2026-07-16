Jenny McCarthy Reveals Ashley Iaconetti Was Her Son’s Nanny Before ‘The Bachelor’

Talk about a Bachelor Nation plot twist nobody saw coming.

Jenny McCarthy just shared a surprising behind-the-scenes story about Ashley Iaconetti’s life before reality TV fame, revealing that the former “Bachelor” fan favorite once worked as her son’s nanny years before viewers met her on Chris Soules’ season.

The unexpected revelation came during an appearance on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast and quickly caught fans’ attention online. Many admitted they had no idea the two shared a history, with one fan commenting, “How has Ashley never shared this??” Another wrote, “HOW did none of us know this!? This is amazing!”

Jenny McCarthy Saw Ashley Iaconetti’s Star Potential Early

McCarthy revealed that Iaconetti cared for her son before she was cast on Season 19 of “The Bachelor.” Looking back, she joked that her son thought he had “the hottest nanny in the world.”

McCarthy said she was caught off guard when Iaconetti told her she was leaving the job after receiving the opportunity to join the ABC dating series.

“One day she’s like, ‘I can’t work for you anymore.’ And I was like, ‘Why! Who’s stealing you?’ And she’s like, ‘I got chosen to go on “The Bachelor,”‘” McCarthy recalled.

Instead of trying to convince her to stay, McCarthy encouraged Iaconetti to go all in.

“Listen, you’re going to do everything I tell you to do, and you’re gonna make it. You’re gonna just pull through! I don’t know if you’re going to find love, but everyone’s gonna know who Ashley I is after this,” she remembered telling her.

As it turned out, McCarthy’s prediction wasn’t far off.

Iaconetti quickly became one of the franchise’s most recognizable personalities after appearing on Chris Soules’ season in 2015. Later that year, she met future husband Jared Haibon on Season 2 of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Although romance didn’t immediately work out, the pair eventually found their way back to one another, got engaged during Season 5 of “Bachelor in Paradise” and married in August 2019. They have since welcomed two sons, Dawson and Hayden, and continue sharing family updates with fans while also appearing on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Rhode Island,” according to Bachelor Nation.

Why Jenny Knew Ashley Would Win Over Bachelor Nation

McCarthy said the biggest reason she believed Iaconetti would connect with audiences had nothing to do with strategy. It was simply because she was being herself.

Per Bachelor Nation, McCarthy insisted Iaconetti was genuinely searching for love throughout her time on the show.

“She was authentically looking for love,” McCarthy said. “Those tears are genuine. Are they ridiculous? Of course. But they are genuine.”

She also laughed about Iaconetti’s now-famous emotional moments, saying viewers embraced her because she wasn’t afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve.

“Oh, my God, we fell in love with her through those tears. We fell in love with her through her beautiful, ugly cry. Because it was real. She really had these crushes,” McCarthy said.

The revelation also sheds new light on the pair’s longtime friendship. Years after Iaconetti traded nanny duties for reality TV, McCarthy was still by her side. According to E! News, she attended Iaconetti’s New Kids on the Block-themed bachelorette celebration in 2019 and shared a photo with the bride-to-be on social media. Iaconetti replied in the comments, “This is so special!!!!! ❤️ u!! So glad you’re here tonight!!!”

Looking back now, McCarthy believes the qualities that made Iaconetti a great nanny were the same ones that made Bachelor Nation fall in love with her.

“She’s got the realness part. She did so well on that show and she became a little bit of America’s sweetheart after that.”