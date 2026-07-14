Serena Pitt Shares Hopeful Message After Joe Amabile’s Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Serena Pitt shared an emotional message thanking fans and those closest to them for the outpouring of support following her husband Joe Amabile’s announcement that he was diagnosed with a brain tumor. On Monday, July 13, the Bachelor Nation star shared that doctors found “a blueberry-sized lesion” in his brain and will undergo a craniotomy as part of his treatment.

Pitt and Amabile fell in love while appearing on “Bachelor in Paradise” season 7 and got married in a courthouse ceremony on October 27, 2022. The couple later had a bigger wedding celebration with family and friends on September 2, 2023, in South Carolina.

Joe Amabile’s Wife Serena Pitt Gives Update After His Brain Tumor Diagnosis

Getty Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt attend the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California.

Serena Pitt broke her silence a day after her husband and beloved “The Bachelorette” star Joe Amabile revealed that a Prenuvo whole-body MRI scan uncovered a brain tumor.

Taking to Instagram, Pitt shared a touching black-and-white photo of the couple holding s’mores from “this past weekend which was filled with endless, much needed laughs.”

In her caption, she thanked everyone who showed love and support for Amabile as he faces this new health journey.

“Thank you all so much for the love and support you have sent our way!” She began.

Pitt continued, “Finding out that Joe has a brain tumor has come with so many emotions. It has felt very scary, overwhelming and heavy at times. We feel so blessed to have an amazing community who is supporting us and helping us hold onto a positive mindset throughout all of this!”

The BiP alum then shared that she was hopeful Amabile would get through this health setback and would be by his side throughout it all.

“I truly believe Joe is going to get through this, and no matter what happens we’re going to face it together 🤍,” she wrote.

Amabile Shares ‘Early Stage Brain Tumor’

Amabile shared his latest health news in an Instagram post on July 13, where he stated that he had held off from sharing the results of his Prenuvo MRI scan because he was processing what doctors had found in his brain.

“I didn’t share my Prenuvo results because they ended up finding a lesion in my brain,” he said, adding, “So then I had to get a brain MRI, and there was a blueberry-sized lesion in my brain that looks to be a glioma, which is a tumor.”

Doctors informed Amabile that it was “an early stage brain tumor” and scheduled a craniotomy in two weeks, where the tumor would be removed and tested.

On Pitt’s Instagram post, fans and Bachelor Nation alike shared words of encouragement and support for the couple.

“Stay strong for him Serena. Feeling scared is normal. This is very emotional. So many prayers are coming your way. 🙏 He will get through this. And knowing he has you will be a great comfort to him. Sending hugs to you both. 💛” A fan shared.

“Love you both so much. You’re so strong Serena,” “Dancing With the Stars” pro Alan Bersten wrote, while DWTS pro Emma Slater shared, “Love you both so so much ❤️.” Amabile competed on season 27 of the hit show and was partnered with Jenna Johnson.

“The Bachelor” host Jesse Palmer shared heart emojis while former “The Bachelorette” star Zac Clark said, “Love you both.”