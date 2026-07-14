Alix Earle Addresses Ongoing Misconceptions About Her Political Beliefs

Alix Earle says she has already addressed speculation surrounding her political beliefs. However, many people continue to misunderstand where she stands.

In a new interview for her 2026 TIME100 Creators cover story, the influencer responded to the assumption that she supports President Donald Trump. Earle said she publicly clarified her position while attending college. Even so, she continues to receive questions about the subject years later.

“I am not a Trump supporter,” Earle told TIME while recalling her previous response to the speculation. “I don’t personally support him.”

The 25-year-old explained that she does not respond each time the subject resurfaces. She shared that addressing political discussions online can quickly create more controversy.

“I have addressed it, and I just don’t think anyone listens,” she said.

Why Alix Earle Does Not Respond to Every Political Question

Although Earle continues to see questions and assumptions about her views online, she said repeatedly addressing the same topic can create a larger reaction.

Rather than responding every time the discussion resurfaces, the influencer has become more selective about the subjects she addresses publicly.

Earle’s comments come as her online platform continues to expand beyond social media. She became known for sharing personal stories, beauty routines and candid “Get Ready With Me” videos. Later, she moved into podcasting, television and other entertainment projects.

Her willingness to share details about her life has also led some followers to expect responses about topics she may not regularly discuss.

However, Earle made her position clear in the TIME interview. She explained why she does not believe responding to every online claim is productive.

Politics was not the only misconception Earle addressed.

The influencer also responded to the belief that she is unhappy or unapproachable when fans see her in public. Earle joked that her facial expressions do not always reflect her mood. Additionally, she said people are sometimes surprised by her personality after meeting her.

Despite how she may appear at first glance, Earle insisted that she is happy and enjoys interacting with others.

Getty Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group’s race weekend kickoff at The Surf Club Restaurant on April 30, 2026 in Surfside, Florida.

Alix Earle Plans to Address More of Her Life in “Earle Meets World”

Earle may soon give viewers a closer look at some of the challenges that have unfolded away from social media.

Her upcoming Netflix reality series, “Earle Meets World,” will follow the influencer and members of her family. The project is expected to explore personal experiences that Earle may not have previously shared through her online content.

During the TIME interview, Earle suggested the series will address her highly publicized split from Alex Cooper‘s Unwell Network.

Speculation surrounding their professional relationship increased after Cooper publicly encouraged Earle to share her side of the story. Earle later indicated that she planned to respond. However, she has not yet publicly explained the full circumstances surrounding their falling out.

Earle told TIME that viewers may learn more when the Netflix series premieres.

She explained that filming captured difficult moments as they unfolded. This occurred rather than only showing her perspective after she had time to process what happened. Earle said her family supported her during emotionally challenging experiences. These were moments that viewers previously saw only from the outside.

The approach differs from the content she typically shares through social media and YouTube.

Earle acknowledged that her personal videos often focus on positive experiences or provide updates after she has organized her thoughts. Allowing a production team to document events in real time created a new level of vulnerability.

Although sharing more of her private life feels unfamiliar, Earle said the series will offer viewers a more complete look at her experiences and family relationships.

“Earle Meets World” is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026.