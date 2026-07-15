Hallmark ‘When Calls the Heart’ Alum Maggie Grace Joins Anticpated New NASCAR Drama

Maggie Grace, a one-time star in a pivotal Hallmark project, is about to put her pedal to the metal as the latest addition to “Thunder Road.”

Deadline reports that Grace has joined the upcoming AMC drama, joining previously announced talent Dennis Quaid, Chase Stokes, Michael Rooker and Matt Barr.

‘Thunder Road’ Is a Multi-Generational Saga

A partnership between NASCAR and AMC, the series is described as “the multi-generational saga of the fictional Whitlock family, whose legacy in stock car racing is as deep as the family’s ties to the Southern hill country roots that shaped them.”

Quaid heads the cast Duane Whitlock, a racing legend in his time who earned the nickname of “the Wrecking Ball.” He’s described as “a towering figure who built a racing empire from a legacy of moonshine runs and dirt tracks and refuses to let it die. With ruthless competitors who will stop at nothing to dethrone and destroy them, the Whitlocks are a blue-collar dynasty at the edge of extinction — and the old king is fighting to hold onto the crown.”

Maggie Grace Will Play a Key Role

The former “Lost” star has landed the role of Laney Whitlock, the “oldest and smartest of Duane’s children and the CEO of Whitlock Racing. Laney carries herself like she owns oxygen. She holds herself personally accountable for the future of the Whitlock racing legacy as she bears the brunt of everything that comes with running a race team, managing her own family, and holding at bay the instinct to be the same wrecking ball as her father.”

For Grace, the new series marks a return to a network where she’s already experienced much success during several seasons on “Fear the Walking Dead.””Thunder Road” will reunite her with showrunner Taylor Elmore, with whom she worked on “Justified.”

“I made friends for life on ‘Fear The Walking Dead.’ I look forward to getting back in the saddle with AMC’s unique brand of storytelling, and to working with Taylor Elmore again,” shared Grace.

A Connection to Hallmark and ‘When Calls the Heart’

As dieheard Hearties will recall, back in 2013 Grace starred in “When Calls the Heart,” a made-for-TV movie that preceded the beloved Hallmark series that continues to enchant fans.

Like the series, the original “When Calls the Heart” movie is adapted from the beloved book by Janette Okes.

However, the cast is completely different from that of the subsequent TV series. In addition to Grace, the cast also included Jean Smart (who would go on to Emmy-winning glory with “Hacks”) and future “Arrow” star Stephen Amell.

Lori Loughlin, however, plays Abigail in both the movie and the series. Meanwhile, the Coal Valley used in the film has also been used for the series.

According to The Canadian Press, the film’s production designer Brendan Harron revealed that the abbreviated production schedule required the entire town of Coal Valley be built in just three-and-a-half weeks. That included a schoolhouse, Mountie outpost, café and other buildings.

For a trip down memory lane, check out the trailer for the original 2013 below:

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