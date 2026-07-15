Chef Michelle Tribble Reflects on Her ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Journey as Season 25 Gets a Premiere Date

For longtime “Hell’s Kitchen” fans, Michelle Tribble’s journey has been pretty incredible to watch. She went from winning the competition herself in Season 17 to eventually becoming the Red Team sous chef, working alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay. Honestly, it seems like she’s still just as grateful for the opportunity as she was when it all started.

Just one week after wrapping production on the next season, Tribble took to Instagram to look back on how far she’s come. Yep, her heartfelt post gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at filming while also building excitement for “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 25, which now has an official premiere date.

Michelle Tribble Says Landing Her Dream Job Still Feels Surreal

On Tuesday, July 14, 2026, Tribble shared a carousel of photos from filming “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 25 (seen above). The first image featured her smiling alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay and fellow sous chef, James Avery, while the remaining photos appeared to capture moments from production.

She opened her caption by revealing that filming had officially come to an end.

“A week ago today we wrapped another round of filming for Hell’s Kitchen. 🔥”

Tribble then reflected on how one audition completely changed the direction of her career.

“22 year old me never would have guessed auditioning for this show would eventually land me the dream job of being the Red Team Sous Chef, but here I am kicking it with the best of the best along with my partner in crime @chefjamesavery 🔥”

Honestly, it seems like that’s one of the reasons fans continue to root for her. She never forgets where she started, and her excitement for the role still comes through every time she talks about the show.

She finished her post by praising both the contestants and the crew behind the scenes.

“It’s a tough production, but I love mentoring the red team and can’t wait for you all to see the hard work this amazing team and crew have put into this crazy show! Until next time HK xo”

Let’s be real, “Hell’s Kitchen” is known for being one of television’s most demanding cooking competitions. Hearing someone who helps run the kitchen acknowledge just how much work goes into every season gives fans an even greater appreciation for everything happening behind the cameras.

Fans Couldn’t Be Happier to See Tribble Back in the Kitchen

FOX Hell’s Kitchen Season 24 Cast

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the comments with support. One person kicked things off, writing, “Incredible. Stoked to watch the upcoming season !! 🔥”

Another joked about the first photo featuring Tribble with Ramsay and Avery.

“The first picture is giving…two proud dads posing with their daughter who triple majored in college bc double majoring was just “too easy” 😂❤️ But seriously, I’m so glad you’re finally getting your flowers and are representing as a sous chef again! 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻”

Yep, that comment quickly became one of the standout reactions, with plenty of fans agreeing that Tribble has earned the recognition she’s receiving.

Others were already trying to figure out details about the new season.

One fan asked, “Another east coast season?!?!?!?!??!!??!?,” to which another viewer responded, “I think so! Wish I had time to visit, would’ve loved it!”

Another commenter shared a personal experience after meeting her at the “Hell’s Kitchen” restaurant in Las Vegas.

“Met @chefmichelletribble at Hells Kitchen in Vegas and she was awesome and took the time to take a photo with me and talked food for a second. Greatly appreciated and the food was amazing!”

Additional comments included, “Yes Chef! Can’t wait to see what this new season brings! 👏🔥🙌” and “We back in hell!?🔥🔥🔥”

Even Chef James Avery joined the conversation, commenting, “miss ya! ❤️💙,” to which Tribble replied, “miss you too 😭.”

Honestly, it seems like the close bond between the two sous chefs is something fans enjoy seeing almost as much as the competition itself.

‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season 25 Premieres This September

Along with Tribble’s behind-the-scenes update, fans also have an official premiere date to look forward to.

“Hell’s Kitchen” Season 25 premieres on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at 8:00pm ET, according to a FOX press release. It also noted the new season will have a different theme: “25 Chefs Under 25 competing for the grand prize.”

Let’s be real, that’s a fun idea for the 25th milestone season of a food-based reality TV show. A kitchen full of talented young chefs trying to impress Gordon Ramsay should make for plenty of memorable moments.

Yep, if the excitement in Tribble’s post is any indication, everyone involved is proud of what they put together this season. Honestly, it seems like fans are just as ready to get back into the kitchen and see the next group of chefs take on the challenge.