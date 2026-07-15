Nicole Curtis Sets the Record Straight in Intense Statement 5 Months After HGTV Cancellation

Nicole Curtis, 49, came out of her one-month social media hiatus to share a bold message to anyone throwing dirt on her name.

Curtis, whose show “Rehab Addict” was pulled off HGTV in February after a leaked video of the home reno expert saying a racial slur, set the record straight about how well she’s doing in her return post to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14.

Notably, Curtis was active on social media, so her lapse of time away was a talking point.

“l’ve been doing whatever I want and I just woke up halfway across the world (had to post because they said I came back to social media),” Curtis captioned a two-slide photo roundup.

Nicole Curtis Says She’s a ‘Different Breed’

“Commuting cross-country to produce every single aspect of a #1 show while doing the work on camera and the build while raising a family ….whole lot of miles stacked up,” she continued. “Never missed a school event, a game or a holiday because of something called turn and burns.”

“Any guesses where I’m headed now? And don’t worry, I got the houses ready to show you,” Curtis added. “I just can’t have my guys working during a heat advisory (I would -as you know, but l’m a different breed) Before you ask. —cbd balm on my face.”

Curtis’ “Rehab Addict” cancellation on Feb. 11 made headlines after Radar Online leaked an obtained video of Curtis working on a home renovation. While attempting a frustrating task, Curtis said a racial slur.

Nicole Curtis Says Video Leak Was by ‘Someone Personal’

In an apology statement shared in a since-deleted Instagram post, Curtis wrote,”What has been circulating is a clip of MY footage that was stolen then manipulated, edited and sold to a tabloid to coincide with my return to television only to create this chaos of hate, anger, disappointment,” PEOPLE reported.

In a separate Instagram post following her viral cancellation, Curtis alleged that someone she knew came to her, asking for money to bury it. When she turned them away, the clip was sold, eventually landing a headline in every major publication.

“Someone personal (not crew) had access, demanded $, I didn’t pay-here we are,” she wrote.

”The footage is mine. My crew didn’t steal my footage.I don’t have ‘sets.’ I own all my properties. In other words, no one is my ‘boss,’ I’m the boss. I create product & sell the rights of it & my likeness for limited contracted use,” she added.

“Rehab Addict” was cancelled on the same day HGTV was supposed to air the first episode of the second half of season 9, which she abruptly pulled the plug on in Oct. 2025 after only releasing half of the season’s episodes.

Although HGTV agreed to release the second half of season 9 earlier this year, Curtis’ racial comment has barred her from the hit home and garden network.

Since being pulled, there’s been no indication of a return to the HGTV network for Curtis or “Rehab Addict.”





