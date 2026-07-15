Alix Earle Confirms She Will Address Alex Cooper Falling-Out in Netflix Series

Alix Earle plans to answer one of the biggest questions surrounding her career when her upcoming Netflix series gives viewers a closer look at her reported falling-out with Alex Cooper.

Earle confirmed in her 2026 TIME100 Creators cover story that “Earle Meets World” will explore what happened after her professional partnership with the “Call Her Daddy” host came to an end.

Cooper recruited Earle as the first major creator to join her Unwell Network. However, the partnership ended after approximately 18 months without either woman publicly providing a detailed explanation.

The lack of answers fueled speculation about tension between the two creators. Earle now says viewers will learn more about her experience when her Netflix reality series premieres.

“It’s something I’m going to talk about on the show,” Earle told TIME.

Alix Earle Initially Felt Uncomfortable Discussing the Situation

Although Earle agreed to address the reported falling-out during “ ,” she said she did not immediately feel ready to share that part of her life.

According to TIME, producers expressed interest in including the situation when work on the series began. Earle initially hesitated because she felt uncomfortable discussing it publicly.

The circumstances continued developing while cameras followed Earle and her family, which changed how she approached the subject.

“That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn’t comfortable sharing,” Earle told the publication.

Earle said the situation created difficult emotions behind the scenes. She also credited her family with supporting her during that period.

Rather than discussing the experience only after she had time to process it, the Netflix cameras captured some of those challenges as they unfolded.

Earle said online audiences sometimes view certain moments as entertaining without seeing the emotional experiences taking place away from social media.

“There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me,” she said.

The influencer added that she feels grateful the series documented those moments and the role her family played in helping her through them.

Getty Alix Earle attends Sports Illustrated and Authentic Brands Group’s race weekend kickoff at The Surf Club Restaurant on April 30, 2026 in Surfside, Florida.

Alex Cooper Previously Encouraged Alix Earle to Share Her Side

Public interest in the situation increased after Cooper addressed the speculation surrounding the end of their partnership.

Earlier this year, the “Call Her Daddy” host said Earle was not restricted by a nondisclosure agreement and publicly encouraged her to explain what happened.

Earle responded to Cooper’s video with the comment, “On it!” but did not immediately provide additional details.

The exchange intensified speculation about their professional relationship and inspired further discussion across social media. “Saturday Night Live” even referenced the rumored feud in a sketch.

Earle now appears prepared to provide more context through “Earle Meets World” rather than addressing the situation through a single social media post.

The Netflix series will follow both Earle’s expanding career and her family relationships. Viewers will see her navigate the responsibilities of building her beauty company, Reale Actives, while managing the personal challenges that come with sharing her life online.

Earle told TIME that filming helped her recognize how often her own online content focuses on positive experiences.

She explained that she typically waits until she has processed difficult emotions before discussing them with followers. The reality series will offer a different perspective by showing parts of her life while events are still unfolding.

“You’re not seeing me in the heat of these emotions,” Earle said of her usual online content.

Allowing another production team to document her life created a new experience for Earle, despite the personal details she has shared throughout her career.

While she acknowledged that giving up some control over how others tell her story feels intimidating, the series may provide viewers with a more complete picture of the challenges behind her public success.

Netflix plans to premiere “Earle Meets World” in fall 2026.