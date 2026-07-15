Eminem’s Ex-Wife Kim Rushed to Hospital After Being Found Injured & ‘Unconscious’: REPORT

Kim Scott, the ex-wife of Detroit hip-hop legend Eminem, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance on Tuesday, July 14. TMZ says the 51-year-old, who first married Eminem in 1999, was carried out of her Michigan home on a gurney after a call came in to Chesterfield Fire/EMS reporting a medical emergency involving a “hemorrhage/laceration” and said the subject was “unconscious/fainting.” The exact cause of the emergency was not specified.

Kim Scott’s Hospitalization Comes 5 Months After Recent Car Crash

In February 2026, Kim was involved in a car accident which led to her being taken to a hospital where she was evaluated and discharged.

TMZ reported her youngest child, a son who was born after her final split from Eminem, and some of his friends were traveling with her in the vehicle during the accident. Sources told the outlet Kim’s car collided with a garage door, per the report, which prompted a neighbor to call the police.

TMZ says Kim’s attorney called her “a good person, a beautiful human being” in a statement amid the troubling time.

Eminem & Kim Mathers Relationship Recap

Eminem has famously kept his personal out of the spotlight for most of his career, but his on-off relationship with Kimberly Ann Scott, the only woman to whom the “Love the Way You Lie” rapper has been married, couldn’t escape the cameras and ended up becoming a pop culture phenomenon and an unforgettable part of his intrigue.

People says the pair’s romance began as teenage puppy love after they met at a house party. Eminem’s oldest child, Alaina Marie, was born in 1993. Eminem adopted her after the death of he rmother Dawn, who was Kim’s twin sister. In 1995, Kim and Eminem welcomed their daughter Hailie together. The parents tied the knot in 1999. But soon after, things got rocky, and they divorced just two years after saying “I do.”

In 2002, Kim welcomed a child named Stevie with her former partner Eric Hartter. Eminem legally Stevie after reconciling with Kim in 2005, and the pair remarried in January 2006. Eminem filed for another divorce in April of the same year. It is heavily speculated that Eminem’s songs ““Love the Way You Lie” and “97 Bonnie & Clyde” contain references to the relationship.

Eminem Is a Grandfather Of 2

Eminem’s 30-year-old daughter Hailie Jade welcomed her first child, a little boy named Elliott, in March 2025. In 2026, his older daughter Alaina adopted a baby girl named Scottie.

Report Last Year Said Eminem Was Dating His Hairstylist

An October 2025 exclusive by TMZ reported the 53-year-old had begun dating his hairstylist, Katrina Malota, who is based in his home state of Michigan. The outlet says they learned this from “sources with direct knowledge.”

The report says Malota is a longtime member of the “Stan” rapper’s team. A bio on her website describes her as “one of the most in demand hairstylists in both entertainment and fashion industries.” Along with Eminem, it says she has also worked with Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent.

In the bio of an Instagram account that is set to private, the stylist calls herself “a big dreamer with a big heart who can’t stop dancing.”