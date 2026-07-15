Brandi Glanville Reveals Why She Underwent Vaginal Rejuvenation Surgery

Brandi Glanville is looking back on the personal circumstances that influenced her decision to undergo vaginal rejuvenation surgery more than 15 years ago.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star discussed the 2009 procedure during a recent episode of her “Unfiltered” podcast. Glanville connected her decision to changes she experienced after giving birth and a comment she says her former husband, Eddie Cibrian, made during their marriage.

Glanville shares two sons, Mason and Jake, with Cibrian. The former couple married in 2001 and separated in 2009.

During the podcast conversation, Glanville used humor while reflecting on the procedure and her relationship at the time. She joked that she wanted “to be a virgin again” as she moved forward from her marriage.

Glanville told podcast cohost James Maas that Cibrian made a remark about how her body had changed after she gave birth to their children.

“You know, I spit out two kids and [Eddie Cibrian] made a comment like, ‘It’s not what it used to be,’” Glanville recalled.

The reality star said she underwent surgery with Dr. David Matlock, whom she described as an early provider of the procedure.

Glanville noted that people interested in vaginal rejuvenation now have access to more nonsurgical options than she did when she underwent the operation. However, individual procedures involve different benefits and risks, and anyone considering treatment should consult a qualified medical professional.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, vaginal rejuvenation refers to several surgical and nonsurgical procedures intended to change aspects of the vaginal area. The term can include treatments that address appearance, comfort or function.

Glanville has spoken candidly about cosmetic procedures throughout her time in the public eye. Her recent podcast discussion revisited an experience she first shared publicly more than a decade ago.

EntertainmentNOW/Getty Brandi Glanville

The “RHOBH” Alum Previously Discussed the Surgery in Her Memoir

Glanville first wrote about the procedure in her 2013 memoir, “Drinking and Tweeting: And Other Brandi Blunders.”

In the book, the former Bravo star described the surgery as an emotional step toward separating herself from memories of her marriage. She also revealed that the procedure cost nearly $12,000.

Glanville wrote that she charged the expense to one of Cibrian’s credit cards. She later recalled that he questioned the large charge, but she did not initially tell him what procedure she had undergone.

The former couple’s divorce became final in 2010. Cibrian later married singer LeAnn Rimes in 2011, while Glanville has remained open about her dating life and personal experiences through television, books and her podcast.

In recent years, Glanville has also used “Unfiltered” to discuss ongoing health concerns and her experiences with previous cosmetic procedures.

The reality star has publicly questioned whether complications involving her breast implants contributed to some of her health challenges. She has continued sharing updates while searching for answers and undergoing treatment.

Although Glanville often approaches personal subjects with humor, her latest comments offered more context about the emotions and relationship experiences surrounding her 2009 surgery.

More than 15 years later, Glanville continues to speak candidly about decisions she made during the end of her marriage and how those experiences shaped the next chapter of her life.