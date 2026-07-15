Zendaya Goes Full Winged Goddess in Show-Stopping ‘The Odyssey’ Premiere Look

Zendaya didn’t just walk the red carpet. She floated onto it.

The actress embraced full-on goddess glamour at the New York City premiere of “The Odyssey” on July 14, arriving in a breathtaking look that felt perfectly suited for the woman playing Athena in Christopher Nolan’s highly anticipated adaptation of Homer’s ancient epic.

Zendaya at the premiere of “The Odyssey” on July 14, 2026 in New York City. (Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

Zendaya, 29, stunned in a dramatic white Matières Fécales gown featuring oversized angel wings and a feather-inspired train. She completed the ethereal look with Chopard diamond earrings, sculptural white heels and a soft fishtail braid.

The striking fashion choice was no coincidence. Throughout “The Odyssey” press tour, Zendaya has embraced method dressing, with each look subtly nodding to Greek mythology and her role as Athena, the goddess of wisdom and war.

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Earlier that day, she wore an antique gold Grecian-inspired Pamela Rolland gown while leaving her New York hotel. The day before, she greeted fans in a flowing white Alberta Ferretti dress with gladiator-style heels, according to People.

Zendaya Reveals the Look Was Years in the Making

As jaw-dropping as the gown appeared, the story behind it surprised fans just as much.

Speaking with E! News, Zendaya revealed the angel-winged look wasn’t a last-minute fashion decision. Instead, her longtime stylist, Law Roach, had been planning the moment for more than two years.

“Law put this on hold a long time ago. Like, two years ago,” Zendaya revealed.

The look also featured more than 30 carats of Chopard diamonds, adding even more sparkle to the unforgettable ensemble.

Zendaya credited her longtime partnership with Roach for making bold fashion moments happen.

“We’re usually on the same page,” she explained. “We have gone back and forth a few times. It’s family, so that’s how we do it.”

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Roach later shared a video of the finished look on Instagram, giving fans another glimpse of the dramatic wings sweeping behind the actress as she posed on the red carpet.

Zendaya attended the premiere alongside husband and co-star Tom Holland, as well as fellow cast members Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o and Charlize Theron.

Why ‘The Odyssey’ Means So Much to Zendaya

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While the fashion certainly stole the spotlight, Zendaya admitted being part of Christopher Nolan’s latest film still feels surreal.

“I’m grateful to be a part of this entire experience,” she told E! News. “I’m still kind of pinching myself.”

She also confessed that she got an early sneak peek at the screenplay before officially joining the cast because Holland had already brought his copy home.

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“I kind of cheated a little bit because Tom had the script at home before I got the call, so I did a little sneaky peek,” she joked.

After reading it, Zendaya said she immediately understood why Nolan’s adaptation was generating so much excitement.

“It was extraordinary, so moving,” she said. “You would think a piece of literature like this is almost impossible to adapt, but if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s Mr. Nolan, right?”

In the film, Zendaya stars as Athena while Holland portrays Telemachus, the son of Odysseus. According to People, the classic story follows Odysseus’ journey home after the Trojan War, with Athena playing a key role.

Zendaya, shoe detail, at “The Odyssey” NYC Premiere (Getty Images)

With “The Odyssey” arriving in theaters July 17, Zendaya’s fashion choices have been every bit as unforgettable as the legendary character she’s bringing to life.

“It was extraordinary, so moving,” she said. “You would think a piece of literature like this is almost impossible to adapt, but if there’s anyone who can do it, it’s Mr. Nolan, right?”