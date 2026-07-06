Zendaya and Tom Holland Gush Over One Another on ‘The Odyssey’ Red Carpet

Zendaya and Tom Holland remain relationship goals. Especially on the red carpet.

The couple walked the red carpet at the premiere of their movie, “The Odyssey,” where both complimented each other.

Zendaya was asked what she’s learned from her husband to make herself better in her acting career.

“I mean, I’ve learned so much from him,” she said at the gala located at London’s Leicester Square Odeon. “I think to me, it’s like just his work ethic. No matter what, he always gives so much to whatever it is he’s doing, even if it’s promoting — to cast, to the crew, he makes sure he remembers everyone’s name, shakes everybody’s hand in the morning …”

“The Odyssey,” directed by Christopher Nolan, looks to be one of the biggest movies of the summer. It’s the film adaptation of the historic saga. Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, is on a 10-year journey home from the Trojan War. Based on Homer’s long book that has lasted through time. It’s one of the longest pieces of literature to exist.

The trailer alone is perfection.

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It remains a popular story from being taught in school and even to modern audiences.

Holland was asked a similar question about Zendaya, who plays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom, and what she’s taught him.

“To be confident and be bold,” he said. “She makes big choices, I think, when she plays characters. She’s not afraid to create these characters. And she does it in a way that they don’t feel like a character, they feel like real people.”

The newlyweds join an already impressive cast of characters in the movie.

Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Elliot Paige and Robert Pattinson all star in the upcoming film that debuts July 17.

Pattinson especially made a mark on Holland, who plays Telemachus, during the filming process.

“Having a familiar face and someone that I could share the screen with was a real safety blanket for me,” he told Empire. “I’m always eager to share scenes with Rob, because he just brings the best out of everyone.”

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 05: (L-R) Zendaya and Tom Holland attend a photocall for “Spiderman: No Way Home” at The Old Sessions House on December 05, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Even though “The Twilight’ star plays a difficult character in the movie.

“I mean, he’s just the worst stepfather you could possibly have,” Pattinson said. “I always end up doing these slithery things with Tom, and I don’t know why. This was just a fun part to play: ‘I just want to be your daddy. I want to be your daddy. That’s all I want!”

Damon was also asked about the couple.

“He and Zendaya both, individually and together, are dealing with a lot more than I had to,” Damon said. “And I think doing it really gracefully.”

Despite having been recently married, the two don’t speak publicly about their relationship often. That’s usually the case when people in the public eye just want something private to themselves.

Getty MADRID, SPAIN – JUNE 14: Actress Zendaya and actor Tom Holland attend ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ photocall at the Villamagna Hotel on June 14, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 during a chemistry read for “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” That chemistry never went away.