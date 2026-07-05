Zendaya Embraces Ancient Grecian Fashion for ‘The Odyssey’ Photocall in London

Zendaya has embraced Ancient Greek fashion as she starts her promotional tour for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The Euphoria actress is currently in London to promote the release of the new blockbuster alongside her husband, Tom Holland.

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, following his Oscar win for Oppenheimer, the epic action film is an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic of the same name. The story follows Matt Damon’s Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, as he takes the long and perilous journey home after the Trojan War.

The film focuses on his encounters with mythical beings as he tries to reunite with his wife, Penelope, played by Anne Hathaway and son Telemachus, played by Tom Holland.

Zendaya’s Greek-inspired Jacquemus Look

Getty Zendaya on July 05, 2026 in London, England.

Zendaya turned heads at the London photocall of The Odyssey wearing a custom white Jacquemus dress. Her stylist, Law Roach, said the state was emanating the “essence of Athena,” referring to the character she plays in the new movie.

The halter-neck gown featured an elegant, low-cut back, a subtle leg split, and a matching headscarf. She accessorized the look with her favorite Christian Louboutin So Kate Pumps in white, an eye-catching pair of Glenn Spiro Materials of the Old World Earrings, and a selection of noticeable rings.

Zendaya Starts A Run Of Themed Looks For ‘The Odyssey’

Zendaya has made dressing on theme an art. She has recently been promoting Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which saw her sport a range of superhero and spiderwebbed looks.

Last week she was seen in New York wearing a demure long-sleeve Khaite look, ditching her trademark So Kate pumps in favor of more Grecian-inspired strappy metallic heels.

‘The Odyssey’ Starts Its Promo Tour

Getty (L-R) Benny Safdie, Lupita Nyong’o, John Leguizamo, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Himesh Patel, Samantha Morton, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas attend “The Odyssey” Photocall at the IET Building: Savoy Place on July 05, 2026 in London, England.

After months of anticipation, Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of The Odyssey comes to the big screen. The London photocall at IET London: Savoy Place this afternoon on July 5th marks the start of a global press tour for the cast and crew.

Zendaya and Tom were joined by the likes of Matt Damon, Himesh Patel and Robert Pattinson in London.

Also embracing the white Grecian theme was a Pregnant Anne Hathaway. The Devil Wears Prada star wore a dreamy floaty Blumarine Resort 2027, pairing the look with light brown over-the-knee boots.

Also in white was Lupita Nyong’o, who wore a monochrome Chanel dress and classic pumps. Tom chose to look more casual in blue jeans, pairing them with a brown leather jacket and moss green shirt.

The Odyssey will be released in cinemas on 17 July.