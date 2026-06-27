Why Tom Holland Called Rob Pattinson His ‘Safety Blanket’ While Filming ‘The Odyssey’

Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson’s characters couldn’t be more at odds in Christopher Nolan’s new film, “The Odyssey.” But even so, the “Spider-Man” star admits that Pattinson is one of his favorite actors to work with.

“The Odyssey” features a star-studded cast, including Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, and even Tom Holland’s wife, Zendaya. Though Holland enjoyed working alongside his partner, he truly found solace in Rob Pattinson on the set.

Tom Holland Gushes Over Robert Pattinson While Promoting ‘The Odyssey’

“The Odyssey” is expected to be one of the biggest films of the summer. With the premiere just weeks away, Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are excitedly promoting the new movie.

Zendaya, Holland’s wife, plays the goddess of wisdom, Athena, in the film. Even so, Holland describes Pattinson as his “safety” on the set of Christopher Nolan’s newest production.

“Having a familiar face and someone that I could share the screen with was a real safety blanket for me,” the Marvel star shared with Empire. “I’m always eager to share scenes with Rob, because he just brings the best out of everyone.”

The actors previously starred in “The Lost City Of Z” (2016) and “The Devil All The Time” (2020). The new film marks their third collaboration.

In “The Odyssey,” Tom Holland plays Telemachus, son of Odysseus (Matt Damon) and Penelope (Anne Hathaway). Robert Pattinson portrays Antinous, who wants to marry Penelope and become the new King of Ithaca.

Despite the high compliments from his co-star, Pattinson loved teasing Holland during the Empire interview.

“I mean, he’s just the worst stepfather you could possibly have,” Pattinson says about his character. “I always end up doing these slithery things with Tom and I don’t know why. This was just a fun part to play: ‘I just want to be your daddy. I want to be your daddy. That’s all I want!’”

The Marvel Star Can’t Wait For Fans to See The New Film

Christopher Nolan’s last film, “Oppenheimer,” boasted an A-list cast and won numerous accolades. Many involved with “The Odyssey” believe it will follow in its predecessor’s footsteps. Tom Holland feels elated to be part of the project.

“The script is the best script I’ve ever read,” the 30-year-old told the AFP. This is his first time working with Christopher Nolan, but is already a huge fan of his work.

“Chris [Nolan] is a real collaborator,” Holland continued. “He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways.”

Christopher Nolan acknowledges that many of his projects have been a gamble, but there is no reward without some level of risk.

“If you love movies, if you love Hollywood, the history of Hollywood, the history of movies, the thing that you understand in your bones is that what the audience wants is something new,” Christopher Nolan told GQ. “They want something they don’t know they want. So the only sure thing is something that’s not a sure thing. So that’s the paradox. And it’s scary, and it’s scary for the people I work for, but that’s how you have to make movies. You have to risk it all on every project.”

“The Odyssey” premieres in the United States on July 17.