Channing Tatum Is Unrecognizable With Long Blonde Hair

Channing Tatum‘s fans may be used to seeing him as different characters thanks to his popular movie roles — not to mention the fact that at least once a year, he transforms into a knight in shining armour while attending a Renaissance Fair with his daughter.

However, now, the star is rocking a totally new look that makes him pretty much unrecognizable. That’s because he showed up to a World Cup match with blonde hair.

Channing Was Twinning with Soccer Player Erling Haaland

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“Tatum is embracing the Viking look,” E! News reported on Friday, June 26. “The ‘Magic Mike’ star channeled Norwegian soccer player Erling Haaland for the Norway vs. France game at Boston Stadium on June 26.”

“Along with dozens of fans sitting in the crowd, Tatum rocked a jersey bearing the Scandinavian country’s flag, as well as a long blonde wig slicked back into a ponytail similar to Haaland’s signature hairstyle,” E! noted. “Not only did the 46-year-old take twinning selfies with his seatmates, but he also joined them in a chant.”

Getty Channing Tatum

Getty Channing Tatum

Getty Channing Tatum

E! also pointed out that despite the fact that “Haaland remained on the bench for the entirety of the 1-4 match — likely a team strategy to allow the striker to rest for his team’s upcoming game in the knockout stage — the 25-year-old was nonetheless flattered by Tatum’s transformation.”

“Handsome man,” the athlete said in a June 5 Instagram video (via E!), when Tatum was first seen in the blonde wig for a Nike campaign. “I’m not complaining. … [laughing] This is incredible.”

This Isn’t the First Time Channing Has Changed His Appearance

Getty Channing Tatum

Although fans may be surprised to see Tatum as a blonde, this isn’t the first time the star has made a major change to his appearance.

For instance, on March 21, 2025, the actor “posted a trio of photos of himself on Instagram, showing how his body size has fluctuated throughout the years,” according to People.

“Tatum showed off his currently buff physique in the first photo as he posed shirtless in black boxers while admiring his reflection in a window,” People explained. “In the second snap, the ‘Magic Mike’ star appeared to have a fuller figure as he stood in front of a bathroom mirror. Tatum’s third selfie showed him with a visibly slimmer frame while again posing shirtless.”

“We back up! lol,” Tatum wrote in the caption of the post. “1st photo is today 205 [pounds], 2nd photo 235 [pounds] for a movie called Josephine. Then went to 3rd photo which is 172 [pounds] for a movie Roofman.”

“I’m so grateful for my genetics,” he continued. “Grateful for my chef/nutritionist/witch. Grateful for my trainer. I couldn’t make these big swings in my weight without you guys.”

Claiming that he won’t be taking on any more roles that require him to gain a significant amount of weight, he explained, “It’s [too] hard on the body and [too] hard to take off now. But damn when i look at these pics it’s just wild what the human body and will can do.”