Zendaya Posts Gorgeous Spider-Themed Pics in Beautiful Vintage Dress

The modern icon herself, superstar actress and singer Zendaya, is currently spending time across the Atlantic on the European leg of the press tour for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

According to IMDb, the movie’s plot is as follows: “A forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”

Zendaya will reprise her role as Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson — the eponymous Peter Parker’s ex-girlfriend — in the film. MJ will be one of billions of people globally who have forgotten who Spider-Man is, thanks to Doctor Strange’s spell in 2021’s “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” That will ensure the superhero experiences an emotional rollercoaster in the movie.

With Zendaya’s husband, Tom Holland, playing Spidey, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” also stars Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. With that cast, it’s bound to be great.

Having already been to the likes of Rome in Italy, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Berlin in Germany, and Madrid in Spain, Zendaya is currently in her husband’s hometown of London, England, promoting the film.

Zendaya Wore a Stunning Outfit for a London ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Photocall

For a “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” photocall in England’s capital, on Thursday, June 25, Zendaya wore a stunning spider-themed dress.

Per Marie Claire, the star opted for a hypnotic, 28-year-old vintage John Galliano dress. The fashion publication described it as a cosmic blend of navy blue, violet, and cloudy white that looked like a a distant galaxy. The dress had red gemstones embroidered beneath the waistband and yellow gold stars dangling from the hemline.

Notably, she accessorized with an intricate, spiderwebbed charm necklace. The sterling silver strands were spun into a surprisingly lifelike spiderweb. It had a diamond-encrusted spider at the center and tiny charms shaped like shooting stars, moons, hearts, and clovers that draped over her otherwise bare back.

Zendaya shared two photographs of her wearing the outfit while sat in a car with her 147 million followers on her Instagram account.

In the first picture, she is sat in the back of the car, leaning forward, while turning to stare into the camera. In the second, she is sat upright, looking to her left, posing with her hands delicately resting on her shoulders. She did not caption the post.

Naturally, her fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say.

Zendaya’s Fans Praise Her ‘Absolutely Beautiful’ Dress

Zendaya in London on June 25.

The comments section of Zendaya’s post is teeming with messages from her fans and followers who love her London look.

One fan commented, “the dress is absolutely beautiful and so are uuuu!!! ♡”

Another follower said, “THIS IS THE PRETTIEST DRESS I’VE EVER SEEN !!”

Someone else wrote, “You are my only style inspiration! Red carpet or off duty; I’m obsessed! Thank you for sharing👏🏽.”

Finally, an Instagram user noted, “This is the most perfect archival pull of all time.”

We have to agree that, as usual, Zendaya has knocked her look well and truly out of the park. Moreover, we’re sure she’ll do the same with her performance as MJ in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” is released around the world on Friday, July 31. Make sure you head to your local theater to watch it, because it’s going to be epic.