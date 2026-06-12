Mark Ruffalo Celebrates 26th Wedding Anniversary, See Them Then & Now

Marvel star Mark Ruffalo and his wife, Sunrise, are celebrating another year of marriage this week. After marrying in 2000, the couple has overcome many challenges together and welcomed three children.

In honor of their anniversary, Ruffalo posted two photos to commemorate their union. See the sweet wedding day photo he shared.

Sunrise & Mark Ruffalo Happily Celebrate 26 Years of Wedded Bliss

The Ruffalos are celebrating another happy year of marriage. To commemorate the occasion, Mark Ruffalo shared some photos and penned a simple yet loving message to his bride.

“Happy 26th Anniversary. I love you like crazy,” the Marvel actor shared in a sweet Instagram post. In the first image, he shared a recent selfie that he and Sunrise took together. The second photo features the couple on their wedding day back in 2000.

In the comments, many fans and colleagues left kind words for the couple.

“Love you two ❤️❤️❤️” Natalie Portman wrote.

“How wonderful you both are!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉” singer Annie Lennox added.

Getty Actor Mark Ruffalo arrives at the Los Angeles Film Critics 26th Annual Achievement Awards with his wife Sunrise, January 17, 2001.

In an interview with Men’s Journal, the “Hulk” star recalls meeting Sunrise in 1998. He was walking down the street with a mutual friend of theirs when they just happened to bump into Sunrise. Mark Ruffalo suspects the mutual friend was also romantically interested in her at the time.

“I don’t think he wanted us to meet,” the 58-year-old told the outlet. “But I saw her and was like, I’m going to marry that girl.”

But even so, Sunrise wasn’t immediately interested.

“All I had was my decency, wit, and charm – I didn’t have anything,” Ruffalo remembered. “When I met her, she was like, ‘You don’t have a driver’s license, you don’t have a credit card. What is wrong with you, dude? I can’t be with you!'”

Getty Sunrise and Mark Ruffalo attend the 2011 UNICEF Snowflake Ball on November 29, 2011.

“I was living in a converted garage, and she was there for that, she was game,” he continued. “She believed in me. She was like, ‘I know you’re a really good actor,’ and I was like, ‘You haven’t really seen me act yet.’ And she was like, ‘I just know it, I can tell.'”

The Actor Conquered a Brain Tumor Shortly After Becoming a Father

Getty Actor Mark Ruffalo and wife Sunrise, who is pregnant, attend the 16th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards March 24, 2001.

In an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast, Mark Ruffalo recalled an emotionally charged time early in his marriage. Their oldest son, Keen, was born on June 19, 2001. Just before welcoming the baby home, Ruffalo received a brain tumor diagnosis. He waited to tell Sunrise after she gave birth, so as not to complicate the delivery.

“When I told Sunny about it, at first she thought I was joking, and then she just burst into tears and said, ‘I always knew you were gonna die young,'” the actor told the “SmartLess” hosts.

Thankfully, Mark Ruffalo survived. He and Sunrise went on to welcome two more children in 2005 and 2007.

Getty Sunrise, Mark, and Keen Ruffalo attend the TIFF “New Years Rev” After Party on September 12, 2025.

Fans wish the Ruffalo family all the best as they celebrate their milestone wedding anniversary.