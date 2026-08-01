‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“The Bold and the Beautiful” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 tease that Daphne Rose (Murielle Hilaire) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) face the hard truth about her diagnosis.

“I can’t give you the life you always wanted,” Daphne tells Carter. “You are my life,” he replies.

Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) tells Will Spencer (Crew Morrow) it’s time to move on.

“Continuing to pine over Elektra is not healthy for you,” Wyatt stresses.

Finn Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) make plans in Monaco, but Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) is about to ruin it.

“Meet me at the church, okay?” Steffy tells Finn over the phone. “I’ll be there at the exact same time as before,” Finn replies.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

Finn turns to Li for guidance.

Electra and Will reach a heartbreaking impasse.

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

Carter tries to process Daphne’s diagnosis.

Electra tries to move on from Will

Dylan sets her sights on the Spencer family.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

Katie and Dylan have an intense first encounter.

Wyatt learns about Will’s mysterious overnight guest.

Steffy offers Carter a much-needed shoulder to lean on

‘B&B’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

Bill encourages Will to look elsewhere for love.

Katie is suspicious about Dylan’s past.

‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

Steffy is hopeful after arriving in Monaco.

Finn experiences unexpected turbulence.

Deacon prepares to take his relationship to the next level.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Monday, July 27: Wyatt wonders if Will is already putting Electra behind him; Hope stands her ground when Steffy demands answers.

Tuesday, July 28: Finn reassures Steffy with a heartfelt promise about where his loyalties lie; Will gets a reality check when Wyatt weighs in on his latest troubles.

Wednesday, July 29: Electra draws a firm line with Dylan over Will and their relationship; Sheila makes a case to be back in Steffy’s life.

Thursday, July 30: Dylan’s unexpected confession stuns Electra; Taylor sees cracks forming in Finn’s stance on Sheila.

Friday, July 31: Sheila confides in Li; Steffy considers the risks of Sheila’s return; Will tries to make amends with Electra.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” receives seven nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Heather Tom)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Scott Clifton, Thorsten Kaye)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Lawrence Saint-Victor)

Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Watch the latest episodes of “The Bold and the Beautiful” weekdays on CBS.