‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“The Young and the Restless” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 reveal that Mariah is back and surprises her mom, Sharon.

Danny shares life-changing news with Christine. “I like it here,” he tells his wife, referring to the club.

“Yes, I know you do, but your regular job might get in the way,” Christine reminds him.

“Yeah? What if it were my regular job?” Danny teases. “Viral star?” Christine replies. “Rock club manager. Meet the new man in charge,” Danny announces.

Victor asks Nikki to marry him again, and she happily agrees. “I wish you would marry me again,” Victor asks Nikki as he slips a ring on her finger.

“I would marry you a thousand times over,” Nikki replies. Later, Nick asks, “You ready to be a bride again, Mom?”

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

Victor and Nikki reach an understanding about their future.

Sharon helps Noah with a tough decision.

Mariah returns home.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

Victor gives Billy a painful reminder about his past.

Victoria works to keep the peace within her family.

Nick struggles with his sobriety.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

Victor and Nikki reaffirm their love for each other.

‘Y&R’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

Danny shares unexpected news with Cricket.

Sally tries to strike a deal with Adam.

Billy and Cane put their differences aside for Jill.

‘The Young & the Restless’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

Audra points Billy in the right direction.

Victoria and Adam work together to help Nick.

Mariah meets Matt Clark.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “The Young and the Restless.”

Monday, July 27: Victor holds Adam and Chelsea accountable for their actions; Billy and Sally keep secrets from each other; Audra celebrates a win.

Tuesday, July 28: The walls close in on Nikki as she struggles with her condition.

Wednesday, July 29: Nikki’s health takes an unexpected turn; Billy gives Adam the third degree; Things heat up between Cane and Lily.

Thursday, July 30: Phyllis and Matt toast to their future; Lily sets boundaries with Cane; Abby confides in Daniel.

Friday, July 31: Victor and Nikki agree to a fresh start; Matt Clark tries to make amends with Sienna; Sharon tells Noah about Nick’s setback.

“The Young and the Restless” receives 18 nominations for the 2026 Daytime Emmy Awards, including:

Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Michelle Stafford)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Eric Braeden, Christian Jules LeBlanc)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress (Camryn Grimes, Beth Maitland)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor (Sean Dominic, Michael Graziadei, Roger Howarth)

Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series (Ray Wise)

Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing for a Live Daytime Program

Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Costume Design/Styling for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program

Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program