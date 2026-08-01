‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers August 3-7, 2026

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of August 3 to 7 tease that Mona gambles for “Randy Parker’s soul.”

Dani drops a bombshell on her mom at the Country Club. “It looks like Hayley’s cheating on Bill,” she says.

Carlton and Nicole share a private moment, and Leslie is up to her usual wild tricks.

Meanwhile, Tyrell goes head-to-head with his father as his plan threatens to blow up in his face.

“You’re not half-assing your way through college,” Martin warns Tyrell.

“I’m tired of listening to what everybody’s telling me to do. I’m 18. My bad,” Tyrell fires back.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, August 3:

Bill confides in an unlikely ally.

Kat spies on Randy.

Hayley surprises Chelsea and Naomi.

Dani and Vanessa compare notes with Anita.

Mona hustles Joey.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, August 4:

Hayley’s forced to pivot when Bill gives her a health update.

Meanwhile, Naomi snoops, Chelsea gathers intel from Caroline, and Kat tries to enlist Tomas for help.

Kial surprises Nicole.

Leslie gets to know Noah.

Jacob’s advice leads Izaiah towards a new approach.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, August 5:

Leslie puts Nicole on blast in front of Carlton.

Tyrell’s plan blows up in his face.

Anita doles out a deadline for her daughter.

Vernon meets with Izaiah.

Eva gets terrible news.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, August 6:

Dani rattles Randy.

Bill and Chelsea lock horns over Hayley.

Leslie and Ted clash over Eva.

Andre’s past catches up with him.

Nicole and Carlton come to a new understanding.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, August 7:

Hayley gets what she wants.

Bill is forced to rely on Caroline during a crisis.

Andre seeks Smitty’s help.

Ted tries to comfort his distressed daughter.

Joey’s sister befriends Dani and Vanessa.

Nicole updates a shocked Kial about a change she’d like to make in their relationship.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, July 27: An anonymous gift rattles Andre; Pamela drops some major career news on Dani; Vanessa susses out Joey’s sister; Martin blows up at Anastasia; Ted crosses the line with Nicole.

Tuesday, July 28: Naomi attempts to broker peace between Chelsea and Kat; Leslie hijacks Eva’s interview; Deanna and Noah reconnect; Nicole seeks out Dani for relationship advice; Andre attempts to confide a secret he harbors to Ted; Shanice plans for the future.

Wednesday, July 29: The Duprees hurriedly assemble when Anita calls for an impromptu gathering; Noah meets an icon; Leslie has an urgent matter to discuss with Ted; Vanessa doles out a harsh reality check; Ashley and Grayson update their relationship status.

Thursday, July 30: Nicole and Kial are in shock; Dani gets an eyeful; Bill is stuck in the middle as Hayley clashes with Naomi and Chelsea; Martin questions Kat about her suspicious conversation with Smitty the night before.

Friday, July 31: Dani confronts Bill; The Dupree cousins compare notes regarding Hayley’s inconsistencies; Joey baits Deanna into an outburst; Randy’s cover is about to be blown; Vanessa has some lingering questions regarding Heather.