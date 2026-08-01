Is Britt Anna’s Next Victim? ‘General Hospital’ Fans Question Whether Anna Will Listen to the Voice in Her Head

While Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is officially back in Port Charles, she’s definitely not back to her old self yet. As she continues hallucinating conversations with her late nephew, Peter August, many “General Hospital” fans are beginning to worry that she could eventually give in to the voice in her head. Peter’s latest suggestion has only heightened those fears. Read on to discover why “GH” fans are getting worried for Britt’s safety.

Anna’s Latest Storyline Has Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Frustrated

Convinced that Anna and her family will never truly be safe as long as Cesar Faison’s children are alive, Peter urged Anna to kill his half-sister, Britt Westbourne. The unsettling storyline prompted “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson to take to their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, where they asked fans, “A SPLINTERED MIND: Will Anna Listen To The Murderous Voice In Her Head?”

Naturally, viewers had plenty to say. While some viewers appreciate seeing Anna tackle a psychological storyline, many admitted they’re already ready for it to come to an end.

One fan bluntly wrote, “Hate the storyline.”

Another commented, “Yeah, I’m already over the cuckoo Anna.”

Others shared similar frustrations, with one viewer writing, “Talk about a terrible storyline.”

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Another added, “Sick of seeing Peter August and this storyline. Not really liking Jason being so subdued.”

One fan even questioned Peter August’s continued appearances, writing, “Is this all to make Laura Wright happy? No one wants the dinner theatre actor on our screens. ANNA DESERVES BETTER!!!”

As longtime “General Hospital” fans know, Laura Wright, who portrays Carly Spencer, is in a relationship with Wes Ramsey, who plays Peter August.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope Anna Doesn’t Hurt Britt

While many viewers criticized the storyline, others focused on what Peter’s influence could mean for Britt Westbourne.

One fan pleaded, “Leave Britt alone. Anna gonna lose Jason as a friend if she tries to kill his girlfriend. Hopefully she gets help before anything happens to Britt.”

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Another viewer predicted Jason Morgan would step in if Anna lost control, writing, “I hope this doesn’t turn into some kind of hideous personality split while she is home. And if Anna does try to harm Britt, I hope Jason will intervene.”

Another agreed, commenting, “Jason will save Britt from Anna. I hope it’s not Anna’s exit.”

Several viewers also expressed hope that Anna would resist Peter’s manipulation before anyone gets hurt.

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Believe Anna Will Overcome Peter’s Influence

Not every “General Hospital” fan believes Anna is destined to follow Peter’s advice.

One viewer argued that Anna still knows the difference between right and wrong despite Peter’s presence, writing, “No, while they have Peter as the devil on her shoulder, she still knows right from wrong. While she was talking to Jason, you could see her connecting the dots. They will, of course, have her fighting with her inner self and she may even come close, but I think it will come down to herself to realize that they didn’t do anything wrong.”

Another fan remained optimistic, writing, “One way or another Anna will defeat this torturous situation.”

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Others even praised the creative direction of the storyline.

“I love the unique way they’ve brought Peter back. It makes sense that she’d still be in bad shape. Wes is such a force of an actor. Just brilliant,” one viewer commented.

Whether Anna ultimately listens to Peter or overcomes the voice in her head remains to be seen. While many “General Hospital” fans are worried about what could happen to Britt, others remain confident that Anna will ultimately find her way back to herself before it’s too late.