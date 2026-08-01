Hallmark Hunk Posts From Hospital Bed, Sharing Hopeful Update After Major Surgery

Things are looking up for hunky Hallmark actor Toby Levins, who shared a promising update from his hospital bed following major surgery on July 30, 2026.

Levins, who has appeared in over 20 Hallmark movies, posted two videos to his Instagram Stories, letting fans know his latest hip surgery went better than expected and expressing his gratitude for the outpouring of love he’s received. The actor, who also stars in the Canadian police drama “Allegiance,” first revealed in early July that he’d been sidelined by a “catastrophic” infection contracted during a 2024 hip replacement surgery.

Toby Levins Says He Was Able to Have ‘Slightly Smaller’ Surgery Than Expected

Hallmark Toby Levins and Sarah Drew in Hallmark’s “Guiding Emily”

Levins, whose Hallmark credits include 2023’s “Guiding Emily” and 2022’s “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” said he was still a bit loopy from anesthesia as he posted a video from his hospital bed on July 30. He went in thinking it would be the first of two surgeries, but revealed his surgeon may have found a way to avoid another operation.

“I spoke to the surgeon,” he said. “It was definitely infected, but didn’t look terrible inside. It didn’t look like it had eaten away a lot of tissue or bone, which is great. And we were able to do a slightly smaller surgery than initially thought. So they replaced everything in one hit.”

“So I don’t need two surgeries,” Levins continued. “I don’t need to live without a hip for three months. And it has a slightly less chance of success, but it has a far, far greater chance of really good function.”

Levins, 45, told his Instagram followers in early July that he’d undergone “many surgeries” in recent years, mostly stemming from a 2021 bike accident, including hip replacement surgery in 2024. Levins explained that, unfortunately, his surgeon “put the hip replacement prosthetic in at the wrong angle,” which required a “pretty big” revision surgery in December 2025. Six weeks later, Levins said, he “started to develop signs of an infection.”

“An infection on a hip replacement or close to a hip replacement is catastrophic,” Levins said. “It’s the worst possible outcome from a hip replacement.”

Levins said the bacteria causing his infection had “found its way” to the prosthetic and that “the only fix for it is a pretty barbaric process called a two-stage hip revision.” He expected that in his first surgery, the team would “break my femur, they take the prosthetic out” and that he would “live for three months without a hip, and they give me antibiotics every day.”

Levins said he’d been told that once they were sure that the infection had healed, he’d have a second surgery to put a “much bigger prosthetic into my leg.”

Toby Levins Says Hearing From Friends & Fans Has ‘Meant A Lot’

The news of Levins’ successful surgery — and word that he won’t need a second surgery or quite as long of a recovery — prompted lots of people to reach out with messages of support, he shared in another video from the hospital on July 31.

“I woke up to a lot of really nice messages,” he said in the message posted to his Stories, “and I’ve been very humbled by people in my life, but also people not in my life reaching out.”

“Man, I look like garbage,” he laughed. “But I just want to say thank you for everyone that’s reached out. It’s meant a lot.”

Levins, who prides himself on being active, posted a video several days before his surgery as he was mountain biking, noting that while he couldn’t walk very far, he was grateful he could still bike, joking, “Sure is a beautiful day to wear out a hip before I get a new one on warranty!”

The actor also posted an update on July 17, answering fans’ questions about his health crisis and said, “A lot of people have been messaging me saying, ‘How are you so positive?’ And I, I promise you, there have been a lot of dark nights. And one of the things I want to do moving forward through this whole process is share not just the positive stuff, but you know, the harder things, the darker things.”

Many people have expressed how grateful they’ve been for Levins’ honesty through his good days and bad, including one who wrote, “You are an inspiration to me. You are going through so much and I’m proud of how you are handling it all. My recent surgery had complications, nothing near yours. But with that said, you keep me moving forward in my recovery. Thank you”