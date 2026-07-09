Actor Toby Levins Bravely Reveals ‘Catastrophic’ Infection Requires ‘Barbaric’ Surgeries, Sidelining His Career

Actor Toby Levins, who has appeared in nearly 20 Hallmark movies and multiple popular series over the last decade, has been sidelined by what he called a “catastrophic” post-surgery infection, and he doesn’t know when or if he’ll be able to act again.

Levins, who also starred in the Canadian series “Allegiance” from 2024 to 2026 and had recurring roles in the Netflix series “The Night Agent” and “Maid,” opened up about his harrowing health crisis in a vulnerable social media video on July 7, 2026. In the caption, he wrote that he’s “done feeling sorry for myself and ready for the fight.”

Toby Levins’ Health Issues Stem From a 2021 Bike Accident

Sitting down to describe to his fans where he’s been and what’s next, Levins started by admitting, “This is the video I was hoping I wouldn’t have to make for the last six and a half months, but here we are.”

Levins, whose most recent Hallmark movies were 2023’s “Guiding Emily” and 2022’s “The Wedding Veil Legacy,” noted that he “had a big bike accident in 2021” that led to “many surgeries.” According to a Substack post he wrote in March, he needed two shoulder surgeries, two hand surgeries, a heart procedure (for a condition found during one of the previous surgeries), and a 2024 hip replacement he opted to pay $27,000 out of pocket for to bypass the nearly two-year wait via Canada’s public health system.

In his video, Levins explained that “unfortunately, the surgeon put the hip replacement prosthetic in at the wrong angle,” which required a “pretty big” revision surgery in December 2025. Six weeks later, Levins said, he “started to develop signs of an infection.”

“An infection on a hip replacement or close to a hip replacement is catastrophic,” Levins noted. “It’s the worst possible outcome from a hip replacement.”

He further explained in his Substack post that “if the infection reaches the prosthetic, the bacteria creates a biofilm and antibiotics cannot reach it. This can lead to sepsis and without sounding dramatic, death or loss of limb.”

Getty Toby Levins in Los Angeles in October 2017

Levins posted photos of his infected surgical scar on his Substack account and revealed in his video that he “went to the emergency room a dozen times” and “emailed my surgeon twice a week for four weeks.”

“When nothing was done, I went to my (general practitioner), and I said, ‘You have to help me. No one’s helping me.’ And when that help did come, unfortunately, it was too late. We did an emergency surgery in April. The infection came back. We did another one, in the beginning of May, and again the infection came back.”

As he feared, Levins said the bacteria has “found its way” to the prosthetic and that “the only fix for it is a pretty barbaric process called a two-stage hip revision.”

“The first surgery,” he said, “they go in, they break my femur, they take the prosthetic out. I live for three months without a hip, and they give me antibiotics every day. Once they’re sure that the infection is cleared, they go back in, and they put a much bigger prosthetic into my leg. It is a pretty big deal.”

Toby Levins Feels Like the Things He Loves Have Been ‘Stolen’ From Him

Levins will be sidelined for at least another year and doesn’t know what the future holds after his surgeries.

“After this is all said and done, I don’t know where I’m going to be,” Levins told fans in his video. “There’s a lot of question marks. The goal for these two surgeries for most people is to get back to a functional life, which for most people who are 75 who have to get these surgeries, is to be able to walk to the coffee shop two blocks away without using a cane. That’s obviously not my goal.”

“My life up until very recently has been all about adventure and speed, and mountain biking, and skiing and motorbiking and climbing mountains. That’s what makes me happy, that’s my meditation, that’s my church, being outdoors in the mountains with my friends. And that has, unfortunately, been stolen from me, and the next year will be the deciding factor as to whether or not I get it back.”

Levins admitted it “would be an understatement” to call the last couple of years “very difficult,” noting that the medical costs combined with not being able to work have been harrowing, but that “the hardest thing has been my identity has kind of been stripped away from me.”

“My career has basically come to a halt because of this,” he said. “I haven’t been able to do the things that I love doing.”

Hallmark Stars Rally Around Toby Levins

In videos Levins shared in his Instagram Stories on July 8, he shared how grateful he was for the hundreds of messages he’s received from people since sharing his plight. Multiple Hallmark stars he’s worked with over the years, from Alison Sweeney to Benjamin Ayres, whom he co-starred with in Hallmark’s “Chronicle Mysteries” franchise, have left supportive comments for him.

Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, who’s been in her own health battle fighting breast cancer since the fall of 2025, wrote, “Things are terrifying but inch by inch you just get through. I’m sorry you’re going through this. But you will overcome”

“When Calls The Heart” star Loretta Walsh commented, “So sorry to hear this Toby! Sending you so much love and healing vibes your way ❤️”

Matt Hamilton, who’s appeared in many Hallmark movies including the “Three Wisest Men” trilogy, wrote, “Damn. Sorry, pal. Just a little set back. You’ll be back. Keep up that great outlook.”

Levins said he will keep fans and friends updated on his progress via social media, but joked that he understands if no one wants to hear about his plight.

“If you’re sick and tired of hearing about my hip, I totally understand,” he said, “because I am [expletive] sick and tired of talking about it, but I’ve got a lot of energy inside me, I’ve got a lot of energy that I would usually burn on a bike or a motorbike, or whatever, and I’ve got nowhere to channel it, so I’m going to document every step of the way, the good, the bad, the ugly. I think it’s important to be transparent, not just with the wins, but also the losses.”