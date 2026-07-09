Sneak Peek of Hallmark’s ‘O Little Christmas Market’ Starring Katherine Barrell & Stephen Huszar Promises a Festive Predicament

As Hallmark fans indulge in 2026’s Christmas in July programming, they can get excited about the next movie in the lineup, “O Little Christmas Market.”

Starring Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar, Hallmark offers a synopsis of the story, telling viewers, “An artist’s fights to saves her town’s beloved Christmas market from a developer but a budding romance with the architect tied to the deal may help bring about a Christmas miracle.”

Premiering Saturday, July 11, at 8pm (7pm Central), you can stream it the next day on Hallmark+. However, before you do that…

See a Preview and Sneak Peek of ‘O Little Christmas Market’

Hallmark Stephen Huszar and Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Before we get to the sneak peek, you’ll want to see the “O Little Christmas Market” preview (below) to get a little more insight into what Katherine and Stephen’s characters find themselves caught up in.

Now, be sure to watch the sneak peek…

Check Out Photos from ‘O Little Christmas Market’

Hallmark Stephen Huszar and Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

As if that wasn’t enough to entice you into watching “O Little Christmas Market” as soon as it premieres, photos from the movie are just as much of a tantalizing treat.

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell and Marcia Bennett in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell and Marcia Bennett in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar and Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar and Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar and Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell and Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell and Ann Pornel in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Stephen Huszar in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Hallmark Katherine Barrell in Hallmark’s “O Little Christmas Market”

Fans Are ‘Super Excited’ About ‘O Little Christmas Market’

When Hallmark shared the poster for “O Little Christmas Market” on Instagram, the caption of the post read: “Olivia refuses to let the Christmas Market go down without a fight, and her connection with Grayson might be her only saving grace. ❤️”

In response, one person took to the comments to write, “Super excited for this one!!! @stephenhuszar and @katbarrell are the perfect pair to bring some July Christmas spirit! 🎄❤️”

“Can’t wait, You Know It’s Going to Be Great 👍 One,” another social media user added.

A third follower wrote, “@katbarrell rocks everything she’s in! Can’t wait to see it!!!”

“Can’t wait to see how the story unfolds!!💕🎄,” came from another person who has surely popped “O Little Christmas Market” into their calendar.

Someone else left a comment, writing, “I love @hallmarkchannel and I love @katbarrell and I love Christmas.

This movie will be what gets me through the sweltering heat and smothering humidity of July! I can’t wait!!! ❤️🔥🎄”