Hallmark Fans’ ‘Incredible’ Stories Have Erin Cahill, Rachel Boston & Taylor Cole in Tears (EXCLUSIVE)

When 18 Hallmark Channel stars set sail aboard the second annual Hallmark Christmas Cruise in the fall of 2025, they inspired, uplifted, and entertained 4,000 devoted fans during their five-day trip from Miami to Cozumel, Mexico, and back.

But it turns out some of those fans returned the favor. Before the second episode of the docuseries “Christmas at Sea” season two began streaming via Hallmark+ on July 8, 2026, stars Rachel Boston, Erin Cahill, and Taylor Cole told EntertainmentNow how touched and inspired they were by the stories of resilience and hope they heard from fans on the trip, sweetly causing them all to “cry so much” throughout the cruise.

Rachel Boston Says She Was Inspired Seeing Single Mom Jessica Step Into ‘This Whole New Chapter’ of Her Life

Hallmark’s Rachel Boston describes why she was excited to create a dream-come-true prom for single mom Jessica on season two of “Christmas at Sea.”

Among the featured Hallmark superfans on “Christmas at Sea” are besties Jessica and Helena. During the second episode of the season, Boston and Tyler Hynes conveniently strolled by and sat down to chat with the BFFs, curious about how they became friends and wound up on a Hallmark cruise.

“We met 16 years ago,” Jessica told them. “We worked in the ER, in the overnight shift, and when you’re on the night shift, it’s only the two of us. We were both single parents at that time, and we just bonded over that.”

Helena added, “That’s why Hallmark means a lot to us — showing the single parents, showing the widowers, we can relate to it. It’s a real story for some of us, so thank you for taking those roles.”

Boston, who’s also a single mom, hugged Helena and smiled, “Oh, it means more to me than you can even know.”

Jessica then vulnerably shared that she gave birth to her son, who’s now 26 and just moved out of the house, right after she turned 18, explaining, “I got pregnant, I had a baby, and then I was an adult. That was it.”

Hallmark Tyler Hynes’ mom, Betty, poses for a selfie with fans Jessica and Helena aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise

When Jessica said she never went to prom, given that she was nine months pregnant in the spring of her junior year, Hynes noted that he didn’t attend his prom either. He and Boston exchanged a look, and immediately decided to create the prom of Jessica’s dreams while aboard the ship.

Looking back, Boston told EntertainmentNow that what inspired her most about Jessica and Helena was “seeing so much strength and so much resilience” in their stories.

“I think about these movies that I get to make about women stepping into second chances,” she said, “and we’re on a boat, and I’m watching Jessica step into this whole new chapter of her life now that her son (has moved out). And you start to think, like, what is she gonna create and what does she really want? To be able to recreate a moment that she didn’t get to have, which was prom with Tyler Hynes, it was really lovely just to see that and to be able to make it all happen.”

Erin Cahill & Taylor Cole Say It Was ‘Magical’ to Connect With Fans Who Are Courageously Making Big Changes

Hallmark Taylor Cole (L) and Hallmark superfan Cheryl with Jonathan Bennett aboard the Hallmark Christmas Cruise

Jessica wasn’t the only one courageously embracing a second chance at doing the things she may have missed out on before. Before going on the cruise with her two grown daughters, Cheryl submitted her paperwork to retire from managing a pharmacy for over two decades.

While her girls were excited for the freedom that would provide their mom, Cheryl was clearly nervous about the unknown, and admitted as much to Cole in the second episode of “Christmas at Sea.” However, after Cole sweetly encouraged Cheryl to allow herself to have fun playing who she wants to be and what she wants to do next, the retiree-to-be adopted a new confidence about planning her future.

Hallmark Erin Cahill (center) with Hallmark superfans Rachel and Donna (L) and Susan and Kathryn (R)

Meanwhile, Cahill got to spend time with best friends Kathryn and Rachel, who brought their moms, Susan and Donna, on the cruise. Donna had admittedly been stuck in a rut since her husband — Rachel’s dad — passed away years before, and slowly came out of her shell on the trip, realizing how much joy was still possible in her life.

“It was so incredible, just so awesome to get to celebrate … new chapters, where something is completing, and then a whole other opportunity in life is beginning,” Cahill told EntertainmentNow. “That was so special. It was just fun to be with that family because they see us on the screen, and now we get to be in their lives. And we

(feel) so welcomed, because they feel like they know us, and we feel like we know them instantly, as well. So that was magical for me.”

Cole added, “The beauty is that we really get to be ourselves around our fans. There’s no filter, there’s no hiding … it’s really just like this open communication and beautiful heart-to-heart moments. And you know, (only) the tiniest bit of it is caught on camera for ‘Christmas at Sea,’ but it’s happening all the time for four full

days, so we’re just overflowing over here with love.”

“I don’t want to speak for all of us,” Cahill laughed, “but we cry so much on the cruise! It’s because we’re either so touched or so happy and full of love that it’s just like your body has to get it out!”

A new episode of “Christmas at Sea” season two drops on Hallmark+ each Wednesday of July.